Tesco 8 Thai Green Chicken Baskets 120G
- Energy169kJ 40kcal2%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.6g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1208kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Chicken and vegetables with chilli, lemongrass and galangal in a filo pastry basket.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- Crisp & spicy
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (42%), Coconut Milk [Coconut, Water], Cabbage, Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Bamboo Shoot, Wheat Flour, Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Sweet Basil, Kaffir Lime Leaf, Green Chilli, Salt, Red Chilli, Shallot, Garlic, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup, Lemongrass, Galangal, Kaffir Lime Peel, Coriander Root, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Colour (Chlorophyllin), Maltodextrin.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand using chicken from Thailand. Packed in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken basket (14g**)
|Energy
|1208kJ / 289kcal
|169kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|3.2g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|13.8g
|1.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 8 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
