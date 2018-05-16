Product Description
- Bronchostop Junior Cough Syrup 120Ml
- Without artificial colouring, alcohol free, lactose free, gluten free, free of genetically modified organisms. For any cough associated with a cold, both dry and chesty.
- Bronchostop Junior is a reliable, fast acting cough syrup for children from 1 year to relieve any cough.
- For all coughs - To relieve dry + chesty coughs
- Natural honey and Marshmallow dry extract
- Pleasant strawberry flavour
- Alcohol free
- Lactose and gluten free
- Free of GMO
- Free from artificial dyes
- Suitable for use during day and night
- Pack size: 120ML
Information
Ingredients
Each 15 ml of Bronchostop Junior contains: 143 mg Marshmallow Dry Extract, 750 mg Honey, Also contains: Xylitol, Xanthan, Glycerol Anhydrous, Citric Acid, Strawberry Aroma, Methyl-4-Hydroxybenzoate, Propyl-4-Hydroxybenzoate, Purified Water
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Close bottle well after use. Use the contents within 4 weeks of opening. Keep the bottle in its original packaging to protect from light.
Preparation and Usage
- Dosage:
- Using the measuring cup provided:
- Children aged 6 to 11 years: 15 ml up to 4 times daily
- Children aged 4 to 5 years: 7.5 ml up to 4 times daily
- Children aged 2 to 3 years: 5 ml up to 4 times daily
- Children aged 1 year and above: 5 ml up to 3 times daily
- Read and follow the instructions for use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Warnings
- Do not use if: you are allergic to any of the ingredients, pregnant or breastfeeding, in children under 1 year old. Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- If you notice any side effects, even if the side effect is not listed in the package leaflet, or if your symptoms persist or worsen after 5 days of using this product, please contact your doctor or pharmacist.
Distributor address
- Omega Pharma Ltd,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road,
- London,
- SW1V 2SA,
- UK.
- Chefaro Ireland DAC,
Lower age limit
1 Years
Net Contents
120ml ℮
Safety information
