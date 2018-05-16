Pro Formula Big Steps Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush 6+

Product Description
- PRO FORMULA Big Steps Electric Toothbrush
- PRO FORMULA Oral Care Exclusively at Tesco 6+ years OHF approved DEVELOPED WITH DENTISTS Stickers to personalise your toothbrush Contains: 1x rechargeable toothbrush 1x replacement brush head 1x charging unit (UK shaving plug) Sticker sheet
- Pro Formula Big Steps electric toothbrush is specially developed with the Oral Health Foundation for children aged 6+ years, to help provide gentle cleaning for both big and little teeth. - Removes more plaque than a manual toothbrush* - Rechargeable Designed with: - Soft bristles for gentle cleaning - Small head for little mouths - Non-slip handle for easy brushing - Easy to use on/off buttons - 2 minute timer function - Indicator bristles which fade with use to remind the user to replace the brush head - Stickers to personalise your toothbrush! *vs. a regular manual toothbrush based on in vitro laboratory testing The brush head oscillates at 6000 rotations per minute. After two minutes, 4 short pulses indicate the end of minimum brushing time. 2 Year Limited Warranty (see complete details inside packaging) 230V ~ AC:50 Hz 0.9W, IPX7 Product contains Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries.
- 230V ~ AC:50 Hz 0.9W, IPX7
- Product contains Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) batteries.
- 8 cool stickers inside to decorate your toothbrush
Information
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Before use fully charge for 16 hours. Each full recharge requires 16 hours. Wet the toothbrush, apply toothpaste and place the brush against the teeth before switching on the handle. Move the brush gently from tooth to tooth. Rinse after use. Refer to the leaflet inside for further instructions. Sticker Instructions: -Do not apply stickers to the neck of the toothbrush head or any part which would go inside the mouth. -Apply stickers to a clean, dry part of the toothbrush handle. -Do not use toothbrush for 30 minutes after applying stickers. -Once applied, stickers are not reusable. FOR HEALTHY TEETH AND GUMS, DENTISITS RECOMMEND: • Adults supervise children under 7 years while they brush their teeth to minimise swallowing. • Children brush their teeth, with a fluoride toothpaste at least twice a day for 2 minutes, including once before bedtime. • Only use a pea sized amount of toothpaste and try not to swallow it. The coloured bristles in the middle of your Pro Formula brush head are a guide for the right amount of toothpaste to use. • It is best not to brush your teeth for an hour after eating. • Introduce an alcohol free mouthwash to your dental routine from the age of 6. • Say hello to your dentist at least once a year. • Change your brush head when the bristles become worn or faded, or at least every 3 months. Replace sooner if brush head becomes loose due to damage.
Warnings
- WARNING:
Lower age limit
6 Years
Safety information
WARNING: Store out of the reach of children. Not suitable for children 6 years old and under. Children under 8 should only use this brush under the supervision of an adult. Stickers are not suitable for children under 36 months. Small parts. Choking hazard.
