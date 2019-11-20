By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Opies Cornichons & Onions 350G

Opies Cornichons & Onions 350G
£ 1.50
£0.43/100g

New

Product Description

  • Cornichons & Onions with Mustard Seeds and Spirit Vinegar
  • For recipes and serving suggestions on our full range please visit www.opiesfoods.com
  • These tiny, crunchy sweet cocktail onions and crispy hand picked cornichons are a delicious snacking partnership ideal added to a salad or served on their own when you fancy a savoury nibble.
  • A family business since 1880
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

Cornichons & Onions (in variable proportions), Water, Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar (1%), Mustard Seeds (0.8%), Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Preservatives: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: See lid.

Name and address

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Wentworth Court,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • ME10 3RN,
  • England.

Return to

  • Bennett Opie Ltd.,
  • Wentworth Court,
  • Sittingbourne,
  • ME10 3RN,
  • England.
  • Or visit www.opiesfoods.com

Drained weight

190g

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 141kJ/34kcal
Fat 0.6g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 6.4g
of which sugars 4.2g
Fibre 2.1g
Protein 1.6g
Salt 1.9g

