Opies Cornichons & Onions 350G
Product Description
- Cornichons & Onions with Mustard Seeds and Spirit Vinegar
- For recipes and serving suggestions on our full range please visit www.opiesfoods.com
- These tiny, crunchy sweet cocktail onions and crispy hand picked cornichons are a delicious snacking partnership ideal added to a salad or served on their own when you fancy a savoury nibble.
- A family business since 1880
- Pack size: 350g
Information
Ingredients
Cornichons & Onions (in variable proportions), Water, Sugar, Salt, Spirit Vinegar (1%), Mustard Seeds (0.8%), Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride, Preservatives: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: See lid.
Name and address
- Bennett Opie Ltd.,
- Wentworth Court,
- Sittingbourne,
- ME10 3RN,
- England.
Drained weight
190g
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|141kJ/34kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|Salt
|1.9g
