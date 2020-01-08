By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mahi Tamarind & Mango Sauce 280G

Mahi Tamarind & Mango Sauce 280G
Product Description

  • Cayenne Pepper, Tamarind, Mango, Lime & Mint Sauce
  • A little sweet, a little sour and a whole lot of flavour. Awarded a commendation at the quality food awards of 2017, our tamarind & mango sweet heat sauce is a delectable combination of fiery spice with fruit forward nuances to add the x factor to any kind of dish.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Great taste 2019
  • Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

Tamarind Pulp, Sugar, White Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Onions, Mango Pulp, Coriander Leaves, Modified Corn Starch, Ground Roasted Cumin, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Green Chilli Peppers, Salt, Mint Leaves, Chilli Powder, Lemon Concentrate, Xanthan Gum (Stabiliser)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the fens of England

Number of uses

28 servings, based on 10g per portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • MAHI Fine Foods Limited,
  • 20-22 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7GU,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 629 Kj / 148 Kcal
Fat <0.5 g
Of which Saturates <0.1 g
Carbohydrates34 g
Of which Sugars 33 g
Protein 0.9 g
Salt 1.2 g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Such favour. Such ZEST

5 stars

A valuable addition to any condiment arsenal. Complexity on the nose, elegance on the pallet. As a dip or a marinade, after trying this you'll never be the same again.

