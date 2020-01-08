Mahi Tamarind & Mango Sauce 280G

Such favour. Such ZEST
A valuable addition to any condiment arsenal. Complexity on the nose, elegance on the pallet. As a dip or a marinade, after trying this you'll never be the same again.
Tamarind Pulp, Sugar, White Vinegar, Water, Tomato Paste, Onions, Mango Pulp, Coriander Leaves, Modified Corn Starch, Ground Roasted Cumin, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Green Chilli Peppers, Salt, Mint Leaves, Chilli Powder, Lemon Concentrate, Xanthan Gum (Stabiliser)
Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.
Lovingly made in the fens of England
28 servings, based on 10g per portions
280g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|629 Kj / 148 Kcal
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|Of which Saturates
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrates
|34 g
|Of which Sugars
|33 g
|Protein
|0.9 g
|Salt
|1.2 g
