Tesco Finest Rosemary Roasted Parmentier Potatoes 380G
Offer
- Energy1204kJ 287kcal14%
- Fat10.3g15%
- Saturates1.4g7%
- Sugars4.4g5%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 677kJ / 161kcal
Product Description
- Roast potatoes with extra virgin olive oil (1%) rosemary and cloves of garlic.
- Crispy potatoes roasted in extra virgin olive oil, rosemary and smoked garlic with garlic cloves for extra flavor.
- Crispy potatoes roasted in extra virgin olive oil, rosemary and smoked garlic with garlic cloves for extra flavor.
- Pack size: 380g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato (Sulphites), Garlic Cloves (5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Rosemary, Garlic Purée (1%), Smoked Garlic Powder, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20-25mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove potatoes from foil container and separate potatoes evenly across a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Alternatively, remove film lid and place container on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-35mins Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Remove potatoes from foil container and separate potatoes evenly across a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Alternatively, remove film lid and place container on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (178g**)
|Energy
|677kJ / 161kcal
|1204kJ / 287kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|22.8g
|40.5g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|5.8g
|Protein
|3.0g
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 380g typically weighs 356g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019