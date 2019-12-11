By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Regal Madeira Double Slice 370G

Regal Madeira Double Slice 370G
£ 1.25
£0.34/100g

Product Description

  • Madeira Double Slice
  • Full product range available online www.shopatregal.com
  • Follow us on Twitter
  • Join us on Facebook
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 370g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Soya) in varying proportions, Sugar, Egg White, Egg, Humectant: Sorbitol, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates, Glucose and Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts, Milk, Soya, Sesame and/or products thereof

Storage

Keep in a cool and dry place, not exposed to the light.

Produce of

Product of EU

Number of uses

18 Servings

Name and address

  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please return to the customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Regal Food Products Group PLC,
  • Regal House,
  • Wallis Street,
  • Bradford,
  • BD8 9RR,
  • United Kingdom.
  • T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
  • F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
  • E. info@rfplc.com
  • W. www.rfplc.com

Net Contents

370g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 (g)≈20,5 (g)
Energy 1938KJ397KJ
-464Kcal95Kcal
Fat 27g5,5g
of which saturates 3,2g0,7g
Carbohydrate 49g10g
of which sugars 26g5,3g
Protein 6,2g1,3g
Salt 0,78g0,16g

