Regal Madeira Double Slice 370G

Product Description
- Madeira Double Slice
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 370g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Soya) in varying proportions, Sugar, Egg White, Egg, Humectant: Sorbitol, Raising Agents: Diphosphates and Sodium Carbonates, Glucose and Fructose Syrup, Flavourings, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts, Milk, Soya, Sesame and/or products thereof
Storage
Keep in a cool and dry place, not exposed to the light.
Produce of
Product of EU
Number of uses
18 Servings
Name and address
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- This product is manufactured for your pleasure and memorable moments, if however you are not completely satisfied please return to the customer services manager stating when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
370g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 (g)
|≈20,5 (g)
|Energy
|1938KJ
|397KJ
|-
|464Kcal
|95Kcal
|Fat
|27g
|5,5g
|of which saturates
|3,2g
|0,7g
|Carbohydrate
|49g
|10g
|of which sugars
|26g
|5,3g
|Protein
|6,2g
|1,3g
|Salt
|0,78g
|0,16g
