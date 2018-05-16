Good4u Protein Salad Topper Garlic & Chilli 125G

Product Description
- Savoury roasted mixed seeds and pulses with kale
- Consume as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- Chilli Roasted Seeds with Crunchy Beans and Red Pepper
- Our Promise
- Honest & healthy
- Functional
- Great taste
- Deliciously Crunchy
- Pumpkin seeds, yellow peas, sunflower seeds and kale
- High in Protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- High protein and fibre
- No added sugar
- Vegan
- Pack size: 125g
- High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High protein
- High fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Sunflower Seeds (33%), Roasted Yellow Peas, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds (22%), Roasted Fava Beans (10%), Dried Red Pepper (4%), Garlic Powder, Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Chipotle Powder, Chilli Flakes, Cider Vinegar, Kale, Salt, Chipotle Flakes, Chilli Powder, Rice Flour, Cayenne, Cumin, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Salt, Oregano, Paprika, Natural Flavourings
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Reseal to keep crunchy.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Get Creative
- Create Amazing Salads
- Try us in
- Sandwiches
- Wraps
- Soups
- Curries
- Stir Fries
- Ramen
- Stews
- Chillies
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- IMPORTANT
- Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.
Name and address
- Good4U,
- Finisklin Business Park,
- Sligo,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 25g
|Energy
|2054kJ
|513kJ
|-
|495kcal
|123Kcal
|Fat
|30g
|7.5g
|of which saturated
|4.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|6g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|13g
|3.2g
|Protein
|25g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.69g
|0.17g
Safety information
