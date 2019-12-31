Maggi Tomato Ketchup 400G

- Energy99kJ 23kcal1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587 kJ
Product Description
- Tomato Sauce
- Authentic Indian sauces
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste (23%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Modified Starch, Onion, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Spices (White Pepper, Clove Extract, Spice Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Cardamom)
Storage
Store cool and dry. Refrigerate after opening and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Label Below
Produce of
Product of India
Number of uses
Contains 29 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 17g tablespoon
|% RI*
|Energy
|587 kJ
|99 kJ
|-
|138 kcal
|23 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|Nil
|Nil
|0%
|of which: saturates
|Nil
|Nil
|0%
|Carbohydrate
|32.6 g
|5.5 g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|28.4 g
|4.8 g
|5%
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|1.1 g
|0.2 g
|<1%
|Salt
|2.33 g
|0.40 g
|7%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 29 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020