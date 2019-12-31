By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Tomato Ketchup 400G

Maggi Tomato Ketchup 400G
£ 2.00
£0.50/100g
Per Tbsp
  • Energy99kJ 23kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587 kJ

Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce
  • Authentic Indian sauces
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Tomato Paste (23%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Modified Starch, Onion, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Garlic, Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Spices (White Pepper, Clove Extract, Spice Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Cardamom)

Storage

Store cool and dry. Refrigerate after opening and use within 3 months.Best Before: See Label Below

Produce of

Product of India

Number of uses

Contains 29 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 17g tablespoon% RI*
Energy587 kJ99 kJ
-138 kcal23 kcal1%
FatNilNil0%
of which: saturatesNilNil0%
Carbohydrate32.6 g5.5 g2%
of which: sugars28.4 g4.8 g5%
Fibre1.8 g0.3 g-
Protein1.1 g0.2 g<1%
Salt2.33 g0.40 g7%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 29 servings---

