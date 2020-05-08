By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Old Amsterdam Mature Gouda Cheese 150G

Write a review
Counter Old Amsterdam Mature Gouda Cheese 150G
£ 2.20
£14.67/kg

Product Description

  • Full fat hard Gouda cheese
  • World-famous gouda brand from the Netherlands. Matured for an intense, rich flavour with caramel notes and a hint of crunch while maintaining its smooth texture.
  • Supreme champion
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Gouda Cheese (Milk), Colour (Annatto), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands from Dutch milk

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Bradburys Ltd,
  • Buxton,
  • SK17 9RZ.

Return to

  • Bradburys Ltd,
  • Buxton,
  • SK17 9RZ.
  • www.oldamsterdam.co.uk

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1788kJ/431kcal
Fat 35g
(of which saturates 23.3g)
Carbohydrate 0g
(of which sugars 0g)
Fibre 0g
Protein 29g
Salt 2.3g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Old your not kidding

1 stars

Old and rancid, got this as a substitute with about four days left, made a sauce and had to chuck it, stick to Tesco own Gouda!

Best cheese in the world!

5 stars

Best cheese in the world! Lots of flavour and great texture. Would love to buy 1kg piece :)

