Beck's Blue 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Not More than 0.05% ABV
- Alcohol-free
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Can Base
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Brauerei Beck GmbH & Co KG Bremen,
- Germany.
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml
|Energy (kJ/kcal)
|60kJ14kcal
|198kJ/46kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|3.1g
|10.2g
|Of which Sugars
|0.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|0.3g
|1.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.1g
