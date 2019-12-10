By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Beck's Blue 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Beck's Blue 330Ml
£ 1.10
£3.34/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Not More than 0.05% ABV
  • Alcohol-free
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Can Base

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Brauerei Beck GmbH & Co KG Bremen,
  • Germany.

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Limited,
  • EC4A 1EN.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0800 65 560 75
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)60kJ14kcal198kJ/46kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates3.1g10.2g
Of which Sugars 0.2g0.7g
Protein 0.3g1.0g
Salt <0.01g<0.1g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.58
£0.58/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here