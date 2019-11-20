Tesco Lactose Free Greek Yogurt 400G

strange aftertaste
Wanted to like it as its cheaper than other branded ones, but seems to have an after-taste which i don't enjoy.
delicious
delicious and creamy well worth trying
Delicious...
This is the best lactose free Greek yogurt and I’ve tried them all. It is rich, thick and creamy and has no acidic taste at all. The other supermarket own brands are either watery or have a sour flavour. According to the pack, this one contains Greek milk(so it’s authentic) and lactase enzyme and that’s it. It also comes in a couple of fruit flavours but I prefer the plain. Great for cooking too. I love it and wouldn’t buy any other. Hope Tesco continue to stock as I notice they don’t stock lactose free cottage cheese anymore.