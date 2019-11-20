By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Lactose Free Greek Yogurt 400G

Tesco Lactose Free Greek Yogurt 400G
£ 1.40
£0.35/100g
1/4 of a pot
  • Energy550kJ 132kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 550kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Lactose free Greek yogurt.
  • Made with cow's milk
  • Lactose free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Natural Greek Yogurt (Milk), Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Lactose free Yogurt is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days and by 'use by' date shown.For use by: see lid.

Produce of

Produced in Greece using milk from Greece

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 1/4 of a pot (100g)% RI*
Energy 550kJ / 132kcal7%
Fat 9.9g14%
of which saturates 6.9g35%
Carbohydrate 4.3g
of which sugars 3.3g4%
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 6.4g
Salt 0.2g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

strange aftertaste

2 stars

Wanted to like it as its cheaper than other branded ones, but seems to have an after-taste which i don't enjoy.

delicious

5 stars

delicious and creamy well worth trying

Delicious...

5 stars

This is the best lactose free Greek yogurt and I’ve tried them all. It is rich, thick and creamy and has no acidic taste at all. The other supermarket own brands are either watery or have a sour flavour. According to the pack, this one contains Greek milk(so it’s authentic) and lactase enzyme and that’s it. It also comes in a couple of fruit flavours but I prefer the plain. Great for cooking too. I love it and wouldn’t buy any other. Hope Tesco continue to stock as I notice they don’t stock lactose free cottage cheese anymore.

