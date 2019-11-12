By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Twix Twin 9 Pack 360G

1(1)Write a review
Twix Twin 9 Pack 360G
£ 2.50
£0.69/100g
1x = 20g
  • Energy413kJ 99kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2064kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%).
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Natural Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Almond, Barley, Oats

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 18, Portion size: 20g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

9 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
Energy 2064kJ413kJ (5%)
-493kcal99kcal (5%)
Fat 24g4.7g (7%)
of which saturates 14g2.8g (14%)
Carbohydrate 65g13g (5%)
of which sugars 49g9.8g (11%)
Protein 4.3g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.41g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Small bars

1 stars

These are 40g and not 50g bars twin bars which means they are not as satisfying. What ever happened to 7x 50 twin bars

Usually bought next

Kit Kat 2 Finger Milk Chocolate Biscuit 21 Pack 436.8G

£ 3.49
£0.80/100g

Snickers Bars Snacksize 9 X 35.5G

£ 2.50
£0.78/100g

Walkers Prawn Cocktail Crisps 6 X 25 G

£ 1.50
£1.00/100g

Offer

Mars Snacksize 9 X 33.8G

£ 2.50
£0.82/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here