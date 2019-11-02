Cadbury Heroes Tub 600G

HAPPY DAYS
Always a sweet treat
Love them and the family do
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
Milk, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sunflower), Whey Powder (from Milk), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (E442, Soya Lecithins, E471, E476), Milk Fat, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Whey Permeate Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Salt, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings (contain Milk), Dried Egg Whites, Sodium Carbonates, Colours (Carotenes, Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Chocolates should be kept in a cool dry place. Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause the cocoa butter to move to the surface. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate. Best before: see side or base.
600g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|* Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2056 kJ
|8400 kJ/
|-
|491 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|65 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|1.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.8 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.29 g
|6 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
