Dove Men+Care Gym Essential Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- DOVE MEN+CARE GYM ESSENTIAL GIFT SET
- Looking for the best Christmas gift for him? You have just found it! Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set would be perfect for physically active men. Working out is good for your mind and body. But did you know it’s rough on your skin? Sweat, friction from movement, extra showers, and towel drying make your skin vulnerable and could lead to sweat rash, chaffing, and irritation. The Active+Care mens body wash effectively cleans sweat & dirt from active skin for a fresh feeling. It also gives you total skin hydration. All Dove Men+Care Body Wash for men contain MicroMoisture which activates on skin and helps fight the drying out of skin after showering. NEW Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh is an antiperspirant deodorant dry spray delivers 48 hours of long-lasting sweat and odour protection to stay fresh pre and post workouts. Dove Men + Care Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo + Conditioners make hair stronger and more resilient so that men can pursue their active lifestyles. It deeply cleans and invigorates hair with a refreshing effect, and is infused with caffeine + menthol. It helps strengthen hair, leaving it visibly healthy, thicker and resilient. Very comfortable and convenient Water Bottle will enable your man to rehydrate during the workout. Your man can also use the Gym Towel an essential part of your work-out gear. Take a good care of your man and give him these perfect Christmas gifts.
- Dove Men+Care Gym Essentials Gift Set includes Sport Active+Fresh Body wash, Clean 2 in 1 Shampoo 250 ml, Sport Active + Fresh Aerosol Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml, Micro Towel and Water Bottle
- Gym Essentials from Dove Men+Care: Keep fresh and hydrated when working out with this Dove Men+Care Micro Towel and Water Bottle
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body 250 ml wash, designed for men's skin for after sports skin care, is an effective moisturiser
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active + Fresh Aerosol Anti-perspirant Deodorant 150 ml cleans sweat & dirt from active skin and delivers long-lasting sweat and odour protection
- Clean 2 in 1 Shampoo 250 ml infused with caffeine and menthol is Dove Men+Care’s solution for oily hair with refreshing effect
- Dove Gym Essentials gift set helps active men in their everyday care
Information
Ingredients
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Petrolatum, Acrylates Copolymer, Parfum, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Glycerin, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Tetrasodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140. Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Caffeine, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, DMDM Hydantoin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Menthol, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cyclopentasiloxane, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, BHT, Octyldodecanol, Dimethiconol, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash: N/A Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo: N/A Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Body and Face Wash: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Fresh & Clean Fortifying 2-in-1 Shampoo: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Men+Care Sport Active+Fresh Antiperspirant 48h Powerful Protection: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019