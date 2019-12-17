By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Cod Fillets Tomato Rosemary Sauce 260G

3.5(12)Write a review
Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Cod Fillets Tomato Rosemary Sauce 260G
Per portion (138g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy767kJ 184kcal
    9%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.73g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Cod fillets with a tomato and rosemary sauce.
  • No prep, no fuss perfect bake bag
  • Cook in 4 1/2 mins
  • With whole fillet
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Cod (Fish) (83%), Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Tomato Flakes, Sage, Salt, Rice Starch, Rosemary, Natural Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)#, Cornflour, Onion Powder, Black Pepper, Fish Gelatine, #Lecithin is used to help the Sauce Blend with the Fish Juices on cooking, it is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat, Milk and Mustard

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
To serve: Remove the bag from the oven/microwave, shake gently.
Tear or cut the end of the bag with scissors.
Be careful! The bag and contents will be very hot.
Fish comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and so do ovens and microwaves, so while you'll always get a tasty fish dish the shape of fillet and sauce quantity may also vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat the oven 190°C Fan 170°C Gas Mark 5 30 mins
Place the bag containing the fish on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Do not pierce the bag.
Cook for the required time.
Two or more portions may require longer time.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
  • Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (138g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ565kJ767kJ
- kcal135kcal184kcal
Fat 8.0g11g
- of which Saturates 3.9g5.4g
Carbohydrate 0.8g1.2g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 15g20g
Salt 0.53g0.73g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

12 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely Delicious ...

5 stars

Healthy, nourishing, filling .... I could ask for nothing more! Suits my taste buds perfectly! ... I like to serve it on a bed of carrots, cabbage, and some peas drizzled with a little coconut butter. Absolute BLISS and so easy ...

Nothing like the illustration on the box

1 stars

Very small portions and the sauce was watery and pale in colour - nothing like the lovely sauce in the illustration. Taste was also insipid. Poor value for money and will not buy again.

Disappointing

1 stars

I waited with anticipation for my shopping delivery so that I could have the cod fillet for my dinner. I cooked it exactly as per the instructions. The fish was good and 'meaty' and broke apart nicely. However, the fish was very low in the taste stakes and the sauce was so runny that I had to dab my plate before eating. Nothing like the thick coating sauce shown on the package. I won't buy it again.

What a disappointment

1 stars

What a disappointment looked great in the adverts but its just a small piece of cod with some watery sauce very expensive for a very poor meal﻿ ok it was a nice piece of cod but not as nice as fresh piece and a lot more expensive

Nice taste!

4 stars

Had for the first time tonight, very nice, good taste. Only complaint, not much sauce, could wo with another side portion of it.

GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT.

4 stars

SAUCE IS RATHER THIN. USUALLY THE BAG SPRINGS A LEAK - A BIT MESSY!

Amazing fish more sauce please .

5 stars

beautiful fish cooked perfect every time. We wood love more sauce as we love dipping our chips into the sauce that falls on plate. Wood be good if you could add an extra bag o sauce in box for those who want more of it. Delicious is the best word to describe this

Shame about the Rosemary

2 stars

The beautiful Cod fillets are completely overwhelmed by the Rosemary - that's all you can taste !

So easy in either the microwave or oven!

5 stars

It's great getting 'real' pieces of fish instead of re-constituted. I have a severe intolerance to garlic so it's wonderful to find a tasty fish dish I can eat. Well done Birdseye!

Healthy and tasty

5 stars

Such an easy quick meal. I love these and buy them every week. Sadly not stocked everywhere anymore

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

