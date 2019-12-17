Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Cod Fillets Tomato Rosemary Sauce 260G

Absolutely Delicious ...
Healthy, nourishing, filling .... I could ask for nothing more! Suits my taste buds perfectly! ... I like to serve it on a bed of carrots, cabbage, and some peas drizzled with a little coconut butter. Absolute BLISS and so easy ...
Nothing like the illustration on the box
Very small portions and the sauce was watery and pale in colour - nothing like the lovely sauce in the illustration. Taste was also insipid. Poor value for money and will not buy again.
Disappointing
I waited with anticipation for my shopping delivery so that I could have the cod fillet for my dinner. I cooked it exactly as per the instructions. The fish was good and 'meaty' and broke apart nicely. However, the fish was very low in the taste stakes and the sauce was so runny that I had to dab my plate before eating. Nothing like the thick coating sauce shown on the package. I won't buy it again.
What a disappointment
What a disappointment looked great in the adverts but its just a small piece of cod with some watery sauce very expensive for a very poor meal ok it was a nice piece of cod but not as nice as fresh piece and a lot more expensive
Nice taste!
Had for the first time tonight, very nice, good taste. Only complaint, not much sauce, could wo with another side portion of it.
GOOD QUALITY PRODUCT.
SAUCE IS RATHER THIN. USUALLY THE BAG SPRINGS A LEAK - A BIT MESSY!
Amazing fish more sauce please .
beautiful fish cooked perfect every time. We wood love more sauce as we love dipping our chips into the sauce that falls on plate. Wood be good if you could add an extra bag o sauce in box for those who want more of it. Delicious is the best word to describe this
Shame about the Rosemary
The beautiful Cod fillets are completely overwhelmed by the Rosemary - that's all you can taste !
So easy in either the microwave or oven!
It's great getting 'real' pieces of fish instead of re-constituted. I have a severe intolerance to garlic so it's wonderful to find a tasty fish dish I can eat. Well done Birdseye!
Healthy and tasty
Such an easy quick meal. I love these and buy them every week. Sadly not stocked everywhere anymore