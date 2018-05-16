Mountain Vineyards Pinotage 75Cl

Product Description
- Pinotage - Red South African Wine
- In South Africa's Western Cape, the best vineyards are often found on the slopes of the majestic mountains. And this is exactly where we found the grapes for this smooth red wine which is bursting with blackberry and cassis aromas balanced by spice and soft berry fruit. The well balanced flavours, light oak notes and soft tannins make this a wine that will stand up to a variety of dishes from barbequed red meats to rich pasta sauces. Enjoy at room temperature.
- Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
- Winemaker's selection origin wine
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Spicy and full bodied with hints of dark berries
Region of Origin
Western Cape
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.0
ABV
12.0% vol
Producer
Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Johan Gerber
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Pinotage
Vinification Details
- The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry.
History
- The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase
Regional Information
- A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- Home of Origin Wine,
- Old Bottelary Road,
- Koelenhof,
- 7599 Stellenbosch,
- South Africa.
Importer address
- Origin Wine Ltd,
- OX16 9UX,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Origin Wine Ltd,
- OX16 9UX,
- United Kingdom.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
