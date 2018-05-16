Scholl Corn Removal Pen 4Ml

Product Description
- Corn Complete Removal Pen
- What is the Scholl Corn Removal Pen and what is it used for?
- The Scholl Corn Removal Pen is an effective way to treat corns and severe or persistent calluses. Visible Results are seen within the first week.
- The Corn Removal Pen contains a highly concentrated corn & callus removal gel based on TCA-Active™, which means there is no need to scrape or file the corn or callus. The pen is reusable and can treat multiple corns.
- The TCA-Active™ gel induces peeling of the skin. As this occurs, the thickened skin/corn will disappear and new healthy skin will form.
- Who can use the Corn Removal Pen?
- The Scholl Corn Removal Pen can be used by adults and children from 16 years old.
- For diabetics, it is recommended to consult your general practitioner before using the Corn Removal Pen.
- During pregnancy or breastfeeding, it is recommended to consult your general practitioner before using the Corn Removal Pen.
- What is a Corn?
- Corns and calluses are caused by chronic pressure on the skin (for example, by footwear being too tight). Constant friction stimulates the skin to thicken to protect itself, but if the pressure continues it might develop into painful corn or callus.
- Clinically proven
- TCA Active Gel
- Removes corn without scraping
- No stronger acids for corns
- Pack size: 4ML
Information
Ingredients
TCA-Active™, Xanthan Gum, Aqua
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place (between 15 and 25°C).
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Read the instructions for use thoroughly: Handle with caution.
- If you have any questions, consult your general practitioner or pharmacist.
- Hold the pen vertically with the brush tip facing downwards.
- Slowly turn/click the dial on the top of the pen clockwise to dispense the gel.
- Allow the gel to flow into the brush for 3 to 5 seconds.
- Carefully apply the gel strictly to the corn or callus using the brush, taking special care not to touch the healthy skin surrounding it.
- Let the gel dry for 10 -15 minutes before putting on socks or shoes.
- Carefully wipe the brush tip with a tissue before replacing the cap to remove any excess gel and discard the tissue immediately.
- Repeat once a day for 4 days.
- Read the enclosed instruction leaflet carefully before use.
Warnings
- WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
- The pen contains a strongly corrosive acid. Only apply the TCA-Active™ get strictly to the area to be treated and do not touch healthy skin. If used on healthy skin, some degree of burning may occur so EXTREME caution is needed when using the Corn Removal Pen.
- KEEP OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- Do not use on irritated, infected, reddened or inflamed skin.
- Do not use if you are hypersensitive to one of the ingredients or if you have any doubt whether the skin condition is a corn or callous.
- In case of irritation, redness or pain, clean the area with lots of soap and water and consult your doctor or pharmacist.
- Do not touch the healthy skin. In case the gel comes in contact with healthy skin clean the area with lots of soap and water to prevent skin irritation.
- SCHOLL AND DIABETES
- If you have diabetes or poor circulation you could be at risk of foot related complications. This product is NOT SUITABLE for use if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation. Please consult a doctor or podiatrist before self-treating your foot condition.
Distributor address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- Contact us
- UK: 0333 2005 345
- ROI: 01 630 5429
- www.scholl.com
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
4ml
Safety information
