Tetley Cold Infusion Starter Kit 3X2.25G Plus Bottle

Product Description
- Flavoured Herbal and Fruit Infusion
- Quench your thirst with the refreshing taste of our fruit infusions. Specially created to be brewed in cold water so you can have a quick, easy and convenient drink. Consume leisurely or take it on-the-go!. The starter pack includes a Plastic Bottle with Filter & x3 Cold Infusers
- Tetley Cold Infusions, a flavoured healthy fruit infusion specially created to be brewed in cold water
- Hydration never tasted so good!
- Pack size: 6.75g
Information
Storage
Store in cool dry conditions.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- On-the-Go!
- 1 Add one infuser into 500ml cold water.
- 2 Shake and infuse for 10 mins.
- 3 Leave infuser in and enjoy. Once prepared, consume within 8 hours.
- Use & Care Instructions
- Bottle not suitable for use in dishwashers.
- Bottle not suitable for use in microwaves.
- Bottle designed for use with cold, uncarbonated drinks only.
- Clean bottle thoroughly before and after each use, with hand-warm water.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tata Global Beverages GB Ltd,
- 325 Oldfield Lane North,
- Greenford,
- Middlesex,
- UB6 0AZ.
Return to
- United Kingdom
- Helpline 0800 387227
- Republic of Ireland
Net Contents
6.75g ℮
- 3 x Infusers
- 1 x Bottle with Filter
Information
Ingredients
Hibiscus (93%), Natural Flavouring, Raspberry Pieces (1%), Cranberry (1%)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 8 kJ / 2 kcal Fats 0g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 0.6g of which sugars 0.2g Protein 0.1g Salt 0g
- 3 x Infusers
- 1 x Bottle with Filter
Information
Ingredients
White Hibiscus, Peppermint Leaves (18%), Apple Pieces, Chicory Root Roasted, Natural Flavouring, Natural Cucumber Flavouring (2%), Cucumber Pieces (1%), Lemon Natural Flavouring with other Natural Flavouring, Peppermint Oil
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 8 kJ / 2 kcal Fats 0g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 0.6g of which sugars 0.2g Protein 0.1g Salt 0g
- 3 x Infusers
- 1 x Bottle with Filter
Information
Ingredients
White Hibiscus (73%), Natural Flavouring, Hibiscus, Stevia (Leaves) (5%), Passion Flower Herb (1%), Mango Fruit (Granules) (1%)
Storage
Nutrition
Typical Values per 100ml Energy 8 kJ / 2 kcal Fat 0g of which saturates 0g Carbohydrates 0.6g of which sugars 0.2g Protein 0.1g Salt 0g
