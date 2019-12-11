Well&Truly Crunchy Smokey Paprika 100G
Offer
Product Description
- Corn snacks with paprika flavour made from all natural ingredients
- 40% less fat*
- *Than average paprika crisps
- We set out to unjunk classic snacks that are still big on flavour and colossal on crunch. Snack satisfaction well and truly sorted.
- All natural ingredients
- Great to share!!
- Big on flavour colossal on crunch
- Less fat
- Gluten free
- GM free
- No added sugar
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour, Corn Oil, Linseed Oil, Natural Paprika Powder, Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soya & Mustard and Milk, Produced in a dedicated Gluten free facility
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
Serves Approx 4
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Well&Truly Ltd,
- 60 Windsor Ave,
- SW19 2RR,
- London,
- UK.
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1920kJ
|576.1kJ
|-
|431kcal
|129kcal
|Fat
|15.57g
|4.7g
|(of which saturates)
|2.5g
|0.8g
|(of which monounsaturates)
|7.8g
|2.3g
|(of which polyunsaturates)
|5.2g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrates
|70g
|21.0g
|(of which sugars)
|3.3g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Protein
|7.6g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.5g
