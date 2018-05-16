By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

John West Tuna Cracker Toppers Sweet Chilli 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
John West Tuna Cracker Toppers Sweet Chilli 80G
£ 1.10
£1.38/100g

New

Product Description

  • Tuna, Red Jalapeno Chilli and Spiced Sauce Spread
  • Make crackers easy peasy with our delicious Cracker Toppers.
  • Natural source of protein
  • Pack size: 80G
  • Natural source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Skipjack Tuna (Fish) (40%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sugar (3, 1%), Red Jalapeño Chilli (3, 0%), Spirit Vinegar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Skimmed Yoghurt Powder (Milk), Red Chilli (1, 4%), Bamboo Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Lime Juice, Egg Yolk Powder, Garlic Paste, Salt, Chilli Flakes (0, 3%), Thickeners: Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk

Storage

Once opened, keep any unused product covered, refrigerated and consume within 2 daysFor Best Before End & Ocean of Catch See End of Can

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try them as a snack with breadsticks or as a tasty sandwich filler?

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
  • John West Foods Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1195 kJ / 288 kcal
Fat 23g
(of which saturates) (1.9g)
Carbohydrate 6.5g
(of which sugars)(4.4g)
Fibre 1.6g
Protein 13g
Salt 1.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

John West Spreadables Tuna Mexican Style 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

New

John West Spreadables Tuna Mayonnaise Sweetcorn 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

New

Tesco Cream Crackers 300G

£ 0.40
£0.13/100g

John West Infusions Tuna Chilli & Garlic 80G

£ 1.70
£2.13/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here