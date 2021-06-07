We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mahi Scorpion Pepper & Passion Hot Sauce 280G

5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Mahi Scorpion Pepper & Passion Hot Sauce 280G
£ 2.00
£0.72/100g

Product Description

  • Hot Pepper Sauce
  • Looking for a lasting burn of flavour experience a whole new level of searing heat with our scorpion & passion hot sauce. This delightful amalgamation of feisty spice and tasty tang will knock your socks off. Crafted with authentic Trinidad scorpion peppers. Our expert sauceologists perfected the recipe by infusing the hotter-than-hell sauce with the pulp from the sweetest sun-kissed passion fruits. Add a dash to your cooking and let your taste-buds experience an explosion of flavour.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Chilli rating - 5
  • Great taste 2019
  • Free from any ingredients or derivatives of animal origin
  • Gluten free
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours & preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans & vegetarians
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

White Vinegar, Scorpion Pepper Mash (16%), Sugar, Passion Pulp, Modified Corn Starch, Peppers, Garlic Puree, Citric Acid (Acidity Regulator), Xanthan Gum (Stabiliser)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, refrigerate once opened and use within 3 months.

Produce of

Lovingly made in the fens of England

Number of uses

28 servings, based on 10g per portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • MAHI Fine Foods Limited,
  • 20-22 Wenlock Road,
  • London,
  • N1 7GU,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • saucymahi.co
  • hello@saucymahi.co

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 514 KJ / 121 Kcal
Fat 1.3 g
Of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrates25 g
Of which Sugars 23 g
Protein 0.7 g
Salt 0.30 g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

12 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Unique, tasty and very hot!

5 stars

This stuff really packs some heat! Tired of Tabasco and Nando's, I've been looking for some hot sauce that will really make me feel some heat again, and Mahi absolutely fulfils this. I also really enjoy the tangy fruitiness that this sauce has with its unique use of passion fruit.

This sauce is tasty and very hot. Its just delicio

5 stars

This sauce is tasty and very hot. Its just delicious but not for faint hearted.

Amazing for Mainstream shop sauce!

5 stars

Popped this open took a smell and was cautious as it didn't smell amazing but then took a spoonful right to the mouth and was blown away! Starts off pretty sweet/fruity tasting then BOOM nice heat. Very hot for a mainstream shop sauce but not mega to a proper chilli head. Highly recommended.

Eye-wateringly amazing....

5 stars

Does what it says and hottest sauce I've had from a supermarket. For me this chilli sauce hits my eyes, so as soon as I had a drop, I had tears of joy! Perfect mixed with ketchup or mayo!

Finally, a real spicy sauce! Fiery, resembles tob

5 stars

Finally, a real spicy sauce! Fiery, resembles tobasko in flavour but not quite. Lasts long time as you won't (most probably) use a lot at a time. I am very happy with this find

Hot Hot Hot!

5 stars

About as hot as it gets! Hottest one I have found at Tesco. Three drops in a bowl of soup is all it takes....(for me).

Nice and hot.

5 stars

This is a real hot sauce which is worthy of the five chillies on the bottle. Not for non-chilli heads!

The best hot sauce - truly spicy!

5 stars

I grew up eating very hot spicy food and I find this really spicy - a true hot sauce! But that’s the best part, and it’s all natural! It has the right balance of sweet and savoury - best hot sauce I’ve ever had

A genuinely great hot sauce

5 stars

An excellent hot sauce. Thin like a sweet chilli dipping sauce, but don't be fooled. It has a very hot kick to it which is complimented by the passion pulp. Use sparingly and enjoy!

Properly hot for a supermarket hot sauce. And not

5 stars

Properly hot for a supermarket hot sauce. And not expensive considering it's heat. Use sparingly.

