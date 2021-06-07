Mahi Scorpion Pepper & Passion Hot Sauce 280G

Unique, tasty and very hot!
This stuff really packs some heat! Tired of Tabasco and Nando's, I've been looking for some hot sauce that will really make me feel some heat again, and Mahi absolutely fulfils this. I also really enjoy the tangy fruitiness that this sauce has with its unique use of passion fruit.
This sauce is tasty and very hot. Its just delicious but not for faint hearted.
Amazing for Mainstream shop sauce!
Popped this open took a smell and was cautious as it didn't smell amazing but then took a spoonful right to the mouth and was blown away! Starts off pretty sweet/fruity tasting then BOOM nice heat. Very hot for a mainstream shop sauce but not mega to a proper chilli head. Highly recommended.
Eye-wateringly amazing....
Does what it says and hottest sauce I've had from a supermarket. For me this chilli sauce hits my eyes, so as soon as I had a drop, I had tears of joy! Perfect mixed with ketchup or mayo!
Finally, a real spicy sauce! Fiery, resembles tobasko in flavour but not quite. Lasts long time as you won't (most probably) use a lot at a time. I am very happy with this find
Hot Hot Hot!
About as hot as it gets! Hottest one I have found at Tesco. Three drops in a bowl of soup is all it takes....(for me).
Nice and hot.
This is a real hot sauce which is worthy of the five chillies on the bottle. Not for non-chilli heads!
The best hot sauce - truly spicy!
I grew up eating very hot spicy food and I find this really spicy - a true hot sauce! But that’s the best part, and it’s all natural! It has the right balance of sweet and savoury - best hot sauce I’ve ever had
A genuinely great hot sauce
An excellent hot sauce. Thin like a sweet chilli dipping sauce, but don't be fooled. It has a very hot kick to it which is complimented by the passion pulp. Use sparingly and enjoy!
Properly hot for a supermarket hot sauce. And not expensive considering it's heat. Use sparingly.