Pukka Peace Organic Tea 20 Sachets 30G
Offer
Product Description
- Organic Peace 20 Herbal Tea Sachets
- Visit www.fairwild.org
- 1% for the Planet
- We love helping to create a healthier and more beautiful world.
- All our teas are organic, protecting biodiversity and our planet with every step.
- This tea is also FairWild™- pioneering standards that protect people and plants in equal measure. We also love being a B Corporation - a growing global community using business as a force for good.
- Like dedicating 1% of everything we sell to benefit the environment.
- Or being a carbon neutral company. Or our love of sustainable packaging. Treating everyone and everything we connect with as respectfully as we can.
- A cup of tea tranquillity
- Sit, breathe deeply and weave your boy and mind into a world of magical herbal gifts. Stillness settles in those who discover their true centre. Find it in organic chamomile flowers, hemp and ashwagandha. The finest jewels from the treasure chest of natural peace. A cup of true tranquillity.
- Every Pukka tea uses the highest grade organic herbs. Each one blending our herbal wisdom with delicious flavours to help you lead a fairer, happier life.
- Sebastian Pole
- Master Herbsmith
- Hemp
- Hemp is a variety of the Cannabis sativa plant species, without psychoactive properties. It contains precious essential oils and has been revered in traditional culture for centuries.
- Puk-ka /pǔk'ə Adjective: excellent, proper or genuine. Origin form Hindi pakka: authentic, real, delicious.
- A serene blend of hemp, spearmint & ashwagandha
- Naturally caffeine-free
- Kosher
- Pack size: 30g
Information
Ingredients
Naturally Caffeine-Free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown ingredients: Chamomile Flower, Spearmint Leaf (36%), Licorice Root, Lavender Flower, Hemp (Cannabis Sativa) (6%), Ashwagandha Root (4%), 10% FairWild™ certified ingredients (Licorice) by dried weight
Storage
Best before end: see base
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Infuse for up to 15 minutes
- Boiling just the water you need helps make every cup of Pukka tea as sustainable as it can be.
Number of uses
20 Count
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- The Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
Return to
- Pukka Herbs Ltd,
- The Herb House,
- Keynsham,
- BS31 2GN.
- pukkaherbs.com
Net Contents
30g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019