Hula Hoops Variety Box 36X24g

  • Original Salted Potato Rings. Barbecue Beef Flavour Potato Rings. Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Rings.
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 864G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before see side of box.

Number of uses

24g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 526078 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 620415
  • Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com
    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (26%), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potassium Chloride

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before see side of box.

    Number of uses

    24g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
    Energy 2121kJ509kJ
    -507kcal122kcal
    Fat 26g6.2g
    of which Saturates 2.5g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 63g15g
    of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
    Fibre 2.2g0.5g
    Protein 3.3g0.8g
    Salt 1.8g0.43g
    24g pack = 1 serving--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (26%), Rice Flour, Barbecue Beef Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Dried Tomato, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dried Yeast Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract], Salt

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before see side of box.

    Number of uses

    24g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
    Energy 2111kJ507kJ
    -505kcal121kcal
    Fat 26g6.2g
    of which Saturates 2.5g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 62g15g
    of which Sugars 1.0g<0.5g
    Fibre 2.2g0.5g
    Protein 3.7g0.9g
    Salt 2.3g0.55g
    24g pack = 1 serving--
    Information

    Ingredients

    Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (26%), Rice Flour, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Cayenne Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Modified Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose], Salt

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya
    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before see side of box.

    Number of uses

    24g pack = 1 serving

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 24g Pack
    Energy 2137kJ513kJ
    -511kcal123kcal
    Fat 27g6.5g
    of which Saturates 2.5g0.6g
    Carbohydrate 63g15g
    of which Sugars 2.0g0.5g
    Fibre 2.5g0.6g
    Protein 3.7g0.9g
    Salt 1.8g0.43g
    24g pack = 1 serving--

