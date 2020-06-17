Hula Hoops Variety Box 36X24g

Product Description
- Original Salted Potato Rings. Barbecue Beef Flavour Potato Rings. Cheese & Onion Flavour Potato Rings.
- Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
- No MSG
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 864G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Mustard, Soya
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before see side of box.
Number of uses
24g pack = 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
- UK.
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (26%), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Salt, Potassium Chloride
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g Pack Energy 2121kJ 509kJ - 507kcal 122kcal Fat 26g 6.2g of which Saturates 2.5g 0.6g Carbohydrate 63g 15g of which Sugars <0.5g <0.5g Fibre 2.2g 0.5g Protein 3.3g 0.8g Salt 1.8g 0.43g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (26%), Rice Flour, Barbecue Beef Flavour [Natural Flavourings, Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Dried Onion, Potassium Chloride, Sugar, Dried Tomato, Maltodextrin, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dried Yeast Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Dried Yeast Extract], Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g Pack Energy 2111kJ 507kJ - 505kcal 121kcal Fat 26g 6.2g of which Saturates 2.5g 0.6g Carbohydrate 62g 15g of which Sugars 1.0g <0.5g Fibre 2.2g 0.5g Protein 3.7g 0.9g Salt 2.3g 0.55g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
Information
Ingredients
Potato (Potato Starch & Dried Potato), Sunflower Oil (26%), Rice Flour, Cheese & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Salt, Dried Yeast Extract, Sugar, Dried Cheese (Milk), Citric Acid, Natural Flavourings (contains Milk), Cayenne Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Maize Flour, Natural Flavouring [contains Potassium Chloride, Modified Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Dextrose], Salt
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 24g Pack Energy 2137kJ 513kJ - 511kcal 123kcal Fat 27g 6.5g of which Saturates 2.5g 0.6g Carbohydrate 63g 15g of which Sugars 2.0g 0.5g Fibre 2.5g 0.6g Protein 3.7g 0.9g Salt 1.8g 0.43g 24g pack = 1 serving - -
