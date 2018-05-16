Organix 6Months+ Just Carrot & Quinoa 120G
New
Product Description
- A blend of organic carrot puree & quinoa
- Find us at www.organix.com
- Packed with veggie goodness, our carrot & quinoa baby food jar makes a healthy baby first food - perfect for growing little ones.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- I'm organic
- Suitable from 6+ months
- No added salt or sugar
- Gluten free and dairy free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Carrot 93.3%, Water† 4.5%, Quinoa 2.3%, Total 100%, †Water has no Organic certification
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate, use within 48hrs.Best before: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature or to warm, stand in hot water. Stir well, check temperature. Do not reheat.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Safety button on lid, do not use if raised or damaged.
Name and address
- Freepost, Organix.
Return to
- Freepost, Organix.
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
- www.organix.com
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|156kJ/37kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.0g
|Sodium
|0.04g
|Salt
|0.10g
|Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Safety button on lid, do not use if raised or damaged.
