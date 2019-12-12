Naturya Organic Tumeric Blend 250G

Product Description
- Organic Turmeric SuperBlend
- To learn more about our Turmeric SuperBlend, visit naturya.com
- Enjoy as part of a varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle
- A vibrant blend of turmeric, maca, lucuma and warming spices to support energy and immunity*
- *Contributes to...
- Immunity
- Iron contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Energy
- Iron and manganese contribute to normal energy-yielding metabolism
- Protection from Oxidative Stress
- Manganese contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress
- Cognitive Function
- Iron contributes to normal cognitive function
- Bones
- Manganese contributes to the maintenance of normal bones and the normal formation of connective tissue
- Blood
- Iron contributes to normal red blood cell formation and normal oxygen transport in the body
- Iron, manganese, piperine**
- **Piperine contributes to absorption of curcumin
- Turmeric (Curcuma longa) has been celebrated for over 4,000 years and is renowned for its use in ancient wellbeing systems. As an important source of iron and manganese our Turmeric SuperBlend nourishes bone health and helps oxygen transport in the body to support an active, healthy lifestyle. Iron also provides essential energy and nourishment for the mind, whilst cell protecting manganese helps fight damaging free radicals.
- Organic
- A deliciously warm, golden blend perfect for lattes & baking
- Highest quality & purity tested
- Sustainably grown
- Gluten-free
- Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Turmeric Powder (50%), Maca Powder (25%), Lucuma Powder (17%), Cinnamon Powder, Ginger Powder (1%), Cardamom Powder (1%), Black Pepper (1%)
Allergy Information
- This product is packaged in a factory where Nuts are also handled
Storage
Store in a cool, dark, dry place.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try this...
- Mix into mango & orange juice for a refreshing drink
- Sprinkle into curries for intensified flavour
- Add to savoury baking recipes
- Stir into warm milk for a delicious turmeric latte
- Quick tip...
- Warm your favourite milk and whisk in our Turmeric SuperBlend, Cacao Powder and a little maple syrup for a warming spiced hot chocolate
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 21 servings
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Return to
- Naturya,
- Bath,
- BA2 7PQ.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|% RI†
|per 12g
|% RI†
|Energy
|1286 kJ
|154 kJ
|-
|305 kcal
|37 kcal
|Fat
|0.9 g
|0.1 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g
|<0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|6.5 g
|of which sugars
|15 g
|1.8 g
|Fibre
|22 g
|2.6 g
|Protein
|9.3 g
|1.1 g
|Salt
|0.20 g
|0.02 g
|Vitamin B6
|0.30 mg
|21
|0.04 mg
|3
|Potassium
|980 mg
|49
|118 mg
|6
|Iron
|9.0 mg
|64
|1.1 mg
|8
|Zinc
|1.5 mg
|15
|0.18 mg
|2
|Copper
|0.20 mg
|20
|0.024 mg
|2
|Manganese
|5.0 mg
|250
|0.60 mg
|30
|For beneficial effect we recommend a 12g serving twice a day
|-
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 21 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|RI† = Daily reference intake for vitamins and minerals in adults
|-
|-
|-
|-
