Sunbites Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion 6X25g

Sunbites Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion 6X25g
£ 1.50
£1.00/100g
Each inner pack contains:
  • Energy487 kJ 116 kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars2.3g
    3%
  • Salt0.19g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 487 kJ

Product Description

  • Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Flavour Multigrain Snack
  • Visit www.sunbites.co.uk to learn more
  • At Sunbites we have a belief that a little good can go a long way. That's why there's a little 'Taste Good' & 'Do Good' in every bite.
  • Taste Good
  • Following a passion for great textures & flavours we combine 3 whole grains corn, wheat, oats with scrumptious flavourings to create our crunchy and extraordinarily tasty Grain Waves.
  • Do Good
  • Sunbites proudly supports Care in providing education for girls
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 3 wholegrains
  • High in fibre
  • No MSG
  • No artificial; colours, preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrains (67%) (Whole Corn, Whole Wheat, Whole Oat Flour), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour (14%), Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Seasoning [Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Spices, Garlic Powder, Tamarind Powder, Herbs, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Barley, Soya, Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • Sunbites,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Sunbites,

Return to

  • UK 0800 274777, ROI 1800 509408, Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Or Consumer Care,
  • Sunbites,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Sunbites,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • Please have product available when calling.
  • Applies to UK and Republic Of Ireland only. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 25g (%*) packPer 100g
Energy 487 kJ1947 kJ
-116 kcal (6%*)465 kcal
Fat 5 g (7%*)19.9 g
of which saturates 0.5 g (3%*)2 g
Carbohydrate 15.2 g60.9 g
of which sugars 2.3g (3%*)9.4 g
Fibre 1.8 g7.1 g
Protein 1.8 g7 g
Salt 0.19 g (3%*)0.75 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Gross

1 stars

Tastes like undiluted vinegar. Not pleasant.

