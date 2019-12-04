Sunbites Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion 6X25g

Gross
Tastes like undiluted vinegar. Not pleasant.
Wholegrains (67%) (Whole Corn, Whole Wheat, Whole Oat Flour), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour (14%), Sugar, Balsamic Vinegar & Caramelised Onion Seasoning [Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Spices, Garlic Powder, Tamarind Powder, Herbs, Balsamic Vinegar Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Antioxidant (Alpha-Tocopherol)]
Store in a cool dry place.
|Typical Values
|Per 25g (%*) pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|487 kJ
|1947 kJ
|-
|116 kcal (6%*)
|465 kcal
|Fat
|5 g (7%*)
|19.9 g
|of which saturates
|0.5 g (3%*)
|2 g
|Carbohydrate
|15.2 g
|60.9 g
|of which sugars
|2.3g (3%*)
|9.4 g
|Fibre
|1.8 g
|7.1 g
|Protein
|1.8 g
|7 g
|Salt
|0.19 g (3%*)
|0.75 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
