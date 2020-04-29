T. FINEST RANCH STEAKS PEPRCRN BUTTER 303G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 870kJ / 208kcal
Product Description
- Beef steaks with peppercorn butter with brandy and salt and pepper.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- 28 day matured cuts of tender, full flavoured beef, perfectly seasoned. Served with a warming peppercorn butter. *Maturing cuts of our prime beef for at least 28 days allows all the full flavour of the meat to develop. Our experts use a sprinkling of Cornish sea salt and pepper to season, then add classic peppercorn butter to finish.
- Pack size: 303G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (92%), Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, British Beef Stock, Double Cream (Milk), Brandy, White Pepper, Sea Salt, Green Peppercorns, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Onion Powder, Ground Black Pepper, Thyme, Green Pepper, Caramel Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Red Bell Pepper, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: PAN FRY 2-4 mins. Lightly brush each side of the steak with olive oil. Fry in a very hot dry heavy based pan over a high heat for 1 minute on each side. For a rare steak remove from the pan. Reduce to a medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1 minute (medium) or 2 minutes (well done), turning once. Remove the steak from the pan and allow to rest in a warm place for 2 minutes. Add the butter to the pan, heat until melted then pour with cooking juices over the steaks and serve immediately.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove all packaging.
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- If cooked rare there is a small risk that harmful bacteria may be present.
- Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
Allow the meat to sit at room temperature for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking. Place butter to one side.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
303g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical steak (135g**)
|Energy
|870kJ / 208kcal
|1175kJ / 281kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|14.6g
|Saturates
|4.9g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|0.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|25.9g
|35.0g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 303g pack typically weighs 270g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat.Caution: Vacuum packed for freshness.
