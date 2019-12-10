By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kronenbourg 1664 Beer 15 X 440Ml

Kronenbourg 1664 Beer 15 X 440Ml
Product Description

  • Premium Beer.
  • https://www.k1664.co.uk/nutrition/
  • Kronenbourg 1664 is a Premium Lager at 5.0%. It is brewed with the aromatic Strisselspalt hop from Alsace, which gives it a unique aroma and satisfying taste. All of which makes it the superior tasting premium lager.
  • Kronenbourg 1664 is a full bodied, golden, bittersweet lager with a distinct citrus hop flavour. A Taste Supreme.
  • For ultimate refreshment always drink chilled. Perfect drink for when you want to savour a special beer to enhance quality time with friends or family Given its taste profile, it is great alongside food or enjoyed on its own.
  • Kronenbourg 1664's pleasure is in its light lemon and herbal flavours from the Alsace hops, and clean bittersweet finish.
  • ABV: 5.0%
  • AROMA:
  • Subtle citrus and leafy herbal hop.
  • FLAVOUR:
  • Light clean grapefruit and hint of candy fruit.
  • MOUTHFEEL:
  • Zesty, light and bittersweet.
  • FINISH:
  • Very short and refreshing.
  • FOOD MATCH:
  • Halibut in beer batter and frites.
  • Kronenbourg 1664's pleasure is in its light lemon and herbal flavours from the Alsace hops, and clean bittersweet finish
  • With 350 years of brewing experience, Kronenbourg was founded by master brewer Jerome Hatt in 1664.
  • Kronenbourg 1664 is brewed using the Strisselspalt hop, known as the ‘caviar' of hops. It is the rarest and most delicate of the noble hops.
  • The white oval centre and red ribbons in the Kronenbourg 1664 logo are inspired by the French “cocarde tricolore”, the symbol of the French Republic used during the Revolution in the late 18th Century.
  • Pack size: 6600ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops, Hop Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

ABV

5.0% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve Cold

Name and address

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.

Return to

  • Heineken UK Limited,
  • 3-4 Broadway Park,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH12 9JZ.
  • Email: customerservices@k1664.co.uk
  • Consumer Careline: 0345 030 3277
  • k1664.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

15 x 440ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:
Energy 184KJ/44Kcal

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

i love tesco

5 stars

fantastic deal delivered to my house too very happy

