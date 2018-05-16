Lipton Ice Tea Raspberry 1.25L

- Energy205 kJ 48 kcal2%
- Fat<0.5g<1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars11g12%
- Salt0.08g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 82 kJ/19 kcal
Product Description
- Still Soft Drink with Tea Extract and Raspberry Juice with Sugar and Sweetener.
- - Delicious taste of raspberries - low calorie
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - Perfect for non-alcoholic cocktails
- - Rainforest Alliance Certified
- - Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- - Serve with ice and a handful of fresh raspberries
- Feeling thirsty? Time for a Lipton Ice Tea with a hint of raspberry. Cool and refreshing, this punchy raspberry flavoured drink is a delicious blend of water, tea extract and raspberry. Taste the sunshine in every bottle of Lipton. Made with real tea extract, infused with raspberry juice and carefully crafted with over 125 years of expertise to give you our signature rich fruity taste and aroma.
- Do you know all the great ways you can enjoy the taste of sunkissed Lipton Ice Tea? Grab a refreshing 500ml bottle for yourself while you're on the go, pick up a few bottles for you and your friends enjoying a picnic or grab a sharing bottle for the whole family to enjoy. At Lipton we're dedicated to getting the best out of tea, bringing you invigorating, uplifting and pleasurable tea drinking experiences.
- Low in calories
- No colours and preservatives
- No artificial sweeteners
- Pack size: 1250ml
- Low in calories
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Tea Extract (0.12%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (0.1%), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Storage
Refrigerate after opening and drink within 5 days.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes best when chilled.
Number of uses
1 portion = 250 ml (Pack contains 5 portions)
Additives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Distributor address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1 800 696 127 or visit www.lipton.co.uk
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
- Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
- P.O. Box 2020,
- Dublin 10,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
1.25l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 ml
|Per 250 ml
|% per 250 ml*
|Energy
|82 kJ/19 kcal
|205 kJ/ 48 kcal
|2 %
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|- of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate
|4.6 g
|12 g
|5 %
|- of which sugars
|4.5 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Protein
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|Salt
|0.03 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 250 ml (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019