Cofresh Peanut Brittle Bites 160G

- Energy607kJ 146kcal7%
- Fat9.2g13%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars5.9g7%
- Salt0.11g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2168kJ
Product Description
- Bite Size Pieces of Sweet Peanuts
- The Cofresh family brings you their Peanut Brittle Bites which are delicious & made from the finest quality ingredients.
- Crunchy sweet
- Proud to be No.1 Indian snack brand
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts (60%), Sugar (34%), Glucose (6%)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten, Tree Nuts, Sesame Seeds and Soya
Storage
To maintain freshness, store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom from local & imported ingredients
Warnings
- Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts
Name and address
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Our Guarantee
- We take every care to ensure that our products reach our customers in perfect condition. For any quality issues, please return the product and packet with the best before date and batch code details to the Cofresh UK address. By email, contact customer.service@cofresh.com
- Cofresh Snack Foods,
- PO Box 10235,
- Leicester,
- LE41 9HN,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: +44 (0) 116 234 0246
- Email: sales@cofresh.com
- Website: www.cofresh.co.uk
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|2168kJ
|-
|521kcal
|Fat
|33g
|Of which saturates
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|33g
|Of which sugars
|21g
|Fibre
|14g
|Protein
|16g
|Salt
|0.38g
Safety information
Warning: Small Children Can Choke on Nuts
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020