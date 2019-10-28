Tyrrells Posh Prawn Cocktail Crisps 40G
Product Description
- Posh Prawn Cocktail flavour potato crisps.
- England Rugby, Tyrreells Premier 15s
- Official Crisps
- We all crave a classic so give a cheer for posh prawn cocktail. A retro revival, perfectly piquant with nostalgic flavour and a heartening dash of brandy. So posh you'll need to dust off the finest glassware.
- They're made with the finest local potatoes, complete with jackets, hand-cooked in small batches and spun to achieve our signature crunch.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Gluten free
- No artificial ingredients
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 40g
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavourings, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Brandy, Natural Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in England
Name and address
- Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
- Tyrrells Court Farm,
- Leominster,
- Herefordshire,
- HR6 9DQ,
- England.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g pack
|Energy
|2109kJ/ 505kcal
|844kJ/ 202kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|55.9g
|22.4g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|5.6g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.15g
|0.46g
