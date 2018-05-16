By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maryland Cookie Oaty Bar 6 X 19G

Maryland Cookie Oaty Bar 6 X 19G
£ 1.00
£0.88/100g
Each serving (1 bar) contains:
  • Energy388 kJ 94 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars5.4g
    6%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2044 kJ

Product Description

  • Crunchy cookie bar with oats and chocolate chips.
  • 94 kcal 388 kJ per bar
  • High in fibre
  • Made with wholegrain oats
  • 6x individually wrapped
  • We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 114g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Oats (34%), Chocolate Chips (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour (12%), Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (E170)), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.

Number of uses

6 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners
  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
  • Consumer Services,
  • Burton's Biscuit Co.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • 0151 676 2352
  • consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
  • www.burtonsbiscuits.com

Net Contents

6 x 19g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (1 bar)*% RI** per servingRI** Adults
Energy 2044 kJ388 kJ5%8400 kJ
Fat 24.2g4.6g7%70g
of which Saturates 12.3g2.3g12%20g
Carbohydrate 58.5g11.1g4%260g
of which Sugars 28.3g5.4g6%90g
Fibre 6.1g1.2g--
Protein 6.8g1.3g3%50g
Salt 0.68g0.13g2%6g
*Serving size = 1 cookie bar (19g)----
6 servings per pack----
**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

