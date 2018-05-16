Maryland Cookie Oaty Bar 6 X 19G

- Energy388 kJ 94 kcal5%
- Fat4.6g7%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt0.13g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2044 kJ
Product Description
- Crunchy cookie bar with oats and chocolate chips.
- 94 kcal 388 kJ per bar
- High in fibre
- Made with wholegrain oats
- 6x individually wrapped
- We don't add any artificial colours, flavours, sweeteners or preservatives, no hydrogenated fats and no GM ingredients
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 114g
Information
Ingredients
Oats (34%), Chocolate Chips (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Cocoa Butter, Flavourings), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour (12%), Crisped Rice (Rice Flour, Sugar, Barley Malt Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifiers (E471, Soya Lecithin), Stabilisers (E170)), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Desiccated Coconut, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Whey or Whey Derivatives (Milk), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.
Number of uses
6 servings per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
Return to
- We'd love to hear from you with comments or suggestions
- Consumer Services,
- Burton's Biscuit Co.,
- PO Box 145,
- Birmingham,
- B24 8WR.
- 0151 676 2352
- consumer.services@burtonsbiscuits.com
- www.burtonsbiscuits.com
Net Contents
6 x 19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (1 bar)*
|% RI** per serving
|RI** Adults
|Energy
|2044 kJ
|388 kJ
|5%
|8400 kJ
|Fat
|24.2g
|4.6g
|7%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|12.3g
|2.3g
|12%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|58.5g
|11.1g
|4%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|28.3g
|5.4g
|6%
|90g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|1.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.3g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.13g
|2%
|6g
|*Serving size = 1 cookie bar (19g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6 servings per pack
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
