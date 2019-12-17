Acre Lane Slow Cooked Lamb Joints 625G

Excellent value.
Had it twice now, neither time was there excessive fat/gristle - I found it extremely tender & tasty. Didn't realise until very recently, that I had what was called "shinnie" some 60 years ago, and I had not heard of it again until I came across this item in Tesco.
Too much bone
Meat, what there was of it, was good. More bone than meat.
Delicious & comforting on a cold day.
I bought this as a try-out as it was on offer. I did it in the oven, although I could have bunged it in the microwave if I'd been pushed for time. The kitchen was filled with a really delicious aroma The meat was tender and flavoursome and the portions were a decent size. I cooked it for two people but noticed each piece was wrapped separately so it would be a useful thing to have in the freezer if cooking for one. We ate it with mashed spuds and it was the epitome of comfort food, like a warm hug. Good value too, even without the special offer price. I will definitely buy this again.
Horrible waste of money
Waste of money. The joints are tiny, nowhere near shank sized and the sauce is horrible, has a chemical taste to it. If I could give it zero stars I would.
Up side....Cooks in one hour. Lovely gravy. Down side...very fatty...very little meat...all bone I wound not buy this product again!
I wouldn’t recommend this product to anyone
This was tasteless and very fatty, hardly any meat, it was just awful.
Don't even think about it even if it's reduced.
Buy this if you like frozen bone in gravy. Absolutely awful, probably the worst meat product I've even bought. Tiny amount of meat even though it's 625g. Even worse considering it looks like it is presented as a premium product. Avoid.
Don't buy
Very fatty one piece had 2 pieces of edible lamb rest was all bone, very poor quality compared to a lamb shank wouldn't recommend