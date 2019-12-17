By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Acre Lane Slow Cooked Lamb Joints 625G
£ 4.25
£0.68/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack contains
  • Energy2306 kJ 555 kcal
    27%
  • Fat42.3g
    60%
  • Saturates19.2g
    96%
  • Sugars8.9g
    10%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1058kJ

Product Description

  • Slow Cooked Bone-in Lamb Rump Joints in a Rosemary and Mint Gravy
  • At Acre Lane it's all about the taste. We believe if you're going to the trouble of cooking something beautiful it's worth going all the way. Acre Lane is about embracing those tried and tested traditional methods that create moments of deliciousness. And to do this you need great ingredients. That's why we have carefully selected our meat to give you those wonderful flavours.
  • Freshly cook from frozen
  • Succulent and tender slow cooked lamb joints in a rosemary & mint gravy
  • Pack size: 625g

Information

Ingredients

Lamb (80%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Herbs (Rosemary, Mint), Yeast Extract, Acids: Sodium Diacetate; Citric Acid, Salt, Dried Garlic, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Colour: Paprika Extracts, Herb Extracts

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or below. For your individual freezer follow the star marked instructions below.Food freezer **** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator *** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator ** One Month Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator * One Week Ice making compartment 3 Days Refrigerator or other cool place 24 Hours Important: Do not re-freeze if defrosted *For 'Best Before Date', see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Some appliances may vary.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.
Caution: Beware of escaping steam when opening the pouch.
Handle carefully to avoid scalding.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging. Place the lamb joints into an ovenproof dish, cover with a lid or foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes.
Carefully remove from the oven. Empty the contents onto plates and stir gravy before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using lamb from the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Contains bone.
  • WARNING: Please discard if bag is leaking or damaged.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Net Contents

625g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g containsAs Sold 1/2 of a pack 218g (edible portion) contains
Energy 1058kJ2306kJ
-(255kcal)(555kcal)
Fat 19.4g42.3g
of which saturates 8.8g19.2g
Carbohydrate 5.6g12.2g
of which sugars 4.1g8.9g
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 14.4g31.4g
Salt 0.5g1.1g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Contains bone. WARNING: Please discard if bag is leaking or damaged.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Excellent value.

4 stars

Had it twice now, neither time was there excessive fat/gristle - I found it extremely tender & tasty. Didn't realise until very recently, that I had what was called "shinnie" some 60 years ago, and I had not heard of it again until I came across this item in Tesco.

Too much bone

3 stars

Meat, what there was of it, was good. More bone than meat.

Delicious & comforting on a cold day.

5 stars

I bought this as a try-out as it was on offer. I did it in the oven, although I could have bunged it in the microwave if I'd been pushed for time. The kitchen was filled with a really delicious aroma The meat was tender and flavoursome and the portions were a decent size. I cooked it for two people but noticed each piece was wrapped separately so it would be a useful thing to have in the freezer if cooking for one. We ate it with mashed spuds and it was the epitome of comfort food, like a warm hug. Good value too, even without the special offer price. I will definitely buy this again.

Horrible waste of money

1 stars

Waste of money. The joints are tiny, nowhere near shank sized and the sauce is horrible, has a chemical taste to it. If I could give it zero stars I would.

Up side....Cooks in one hour. Lovely gravy. Down s

3 stars

Up side....Cooks in one hour. Lovely gravy. Down side...very fatty...very little meat...all bone I wound not buy this product again!

I wouldn’t recommend this product to anyone

2 stars

This was tasteless and very fatty, hardly any meat, it was just awful.

Don't even think about it even if it's reduced.

1 stars

Buy this if you like frozen bone in gravy. Absolutely awful, probably the worst meat product I've even bought. Tiny amount of meat even though it's 625g. Even worse considering it looks like it is presented as a premium product. Avoid.

Don't buy

1 stars

Very fatty one piece had 2 pieces of edible lamb rest was all bone, very poor quality compared to a lamb shank wouldn't recommend

