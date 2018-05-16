Scholl Verruca & Wart Complete Treatment Pen 2Ml

Product Description
- Verruca & Wart Complete Treatment Pen
- What is the Scholl Verruca & Wart Treatment Pen and how does it work?
- The Scholl Verruca & Wart Treatment Pen is a Self-Care Medical Device clinically proven to treat verrucas & warts on hands and feet. The Treatment Pen contains a gel, based on the Active Medical Ingredient TCA-Active™, which induces peeling of the infected skin. The thickened skin and its causative virus are removed and new healthy skin will appear. The one-click pen comes with a precision tip for targeted application. A blue colouring agent is added to the gel to further facilitate precise application and to prevent accidental application to healthy skin.
- What is a Verruca / Wart?
- Common warts appear on the skin as small, rough 'cauliflower-like' growths, caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Common warts occur mostly on hands, fingers or toes
- Verrucas mainly grow on the soles of the feet or heels and tend to be flatter, harder and are often tender/painful when walking or standing.
- Who can use the Scholl Verruca & Wart Treatment Pen?
- The pen can be used by adults and children from 4 years old. During pregnancy or breastfeeding or if you are diabetic, have poor blood circulation or skin diseases it is recommended to consult your general practitioner prior to use.
- Clinically proven
- TCA Active Gel
- Visible results in 1 week
- Easy, one-click precision applicator
- Pack size: 2ML
Information
Ingredients
TCA-Active™ (based on Trichloroacetic Acid), Carbopol, Methylene Blue, Aqua
Storage
Store in the original packaging at room temperature (15-25°C).Do not use after the expiry date as printed on the pen and outer box. After first opening, the products have a shelf life of 6 months, do not exceed the expiry date.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Read the instructions for use thoroughly: Handle with caution.
- If you have any questions, consult your general practitioner or pharmacist.
Warnings
- WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
- Do not use the pen if
- The skin is not intact;
- You have any doubt if the condition is a verruca or wart;
- You are hypersensitive to one of the ingredients. Do not use it on skin tags, moles, dark patches of skin, freckles, water warts (mollusca contagiosa), seborrhoeic keratosis (verruca seborrheica) For verrucas and warts located on hands or feet ONLY.
- If the gel accidentally makes contact with healthy skin, clean the area immediately with lots of soap and water to prevent irritation or burning feeling of the healthy skin.
- SCHOLL AND DIABETES
- If you have diabetes or poor circulation you could be at risk of foot related complications. This product is NOT SUITABLE for use if you have diabetes or poor blood circulation. Please consult a doctor or podiatrist before self-treating your foot condition.
- Keep out of sight and reach of children.
Distributor address
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us
- UK: 0333 2005 345
- ROI: 01 630 5429
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
2ml
Safety information
Using Product Information
