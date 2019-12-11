By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffels Cracker 100G

image 1 of Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Truffels Cracker 100G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 2.50
£2.50/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a smooth melting filling
  • Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindor, created by the Lindt Master Chocolatiers. Passion and love for chocolate since 1845.
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 32% minimum, Milk Solids: 21% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts

Storage

Highly meltable - Keep coolStore in a cool and dry place

Produce of

Manufactured in Italy

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd,
  • United Kingdom: 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland: PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2587kJ / 623 kcal
Fat 47 g
-of which saturates 35 g
Carbohydrate 44 g
-of which sugars 42 g
Protein 5.0 g
Salt 0.17 g

