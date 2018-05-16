Tesco Finest Speculoos Filled Cookies Tin 180G
New
- Energy428kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat3.9g6%
- Saturates2.3g12%
- Sugars6.3g7%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1861kJ / 443kcal
Product Description
- 8 All butter cookies with Dulce de leche style filling.
- These rich golden cookies are crafted by bakers with more than 50 years' experience. Each lightly spiced biscuit is given a smooth caramelised filling then finished with a dusting of fine sugar and cinnamon.
- These rich golden cookies are crafted by bakers with more than 50 years' experience. Each lightly spiced biscuit is given a smooth caramelised filling then finished with a dusting of fine sugar and cinnamon.
- Lightly spiced, filled with caramel, dusted with fine sugar and cinnamon
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dulce De Leche Filling (25%) [Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Dextrose, Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (18%), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cookie (23g)
|Energy
|1861kJ / 443kcal
|428kJ / 102kcal
|Fat
|17.0g
|3.9g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|67.0g
|15.4g
|Sugars
|27.4g
|6.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.8g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019