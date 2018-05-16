By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Speculoos Filled Cookies Tin 180G

Tesco Finest Speculoos Filled Cookies Tin 180G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 4.00
£2.23/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

One cookie
  • Energy428kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars6.3g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1861kJ / 443kcal

Product Description

  • 8 All butter cookies with Dulce de leche style filling.
  • These rich golden cookies are crafted by bakers with more than 50 years' experience. Each lightly spiced biscuit is given a smooth caramelised filling then finished with a dusting of fine sugar and cinnamon.
  • Lightly spiced, filled with caramel, dusted with fine sugar and cinnamon
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dulce De Leche Filling (25%) [Humectant (Glycerol), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Dextrose, Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Butter (Milk), Colour (Plain Caramel), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring], Butter (Milk) (18%), Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Whey Derivatives (Milk), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Molasses, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Plain Caramel), Cinnamon Powder, Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 8 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cookie (23g)
Energy1861kJ / 443kcal428kJ / 102kcal
Fat17.0g3.9g
Saturates10.0g2.3g
Carbohydrate67.0g15.4g
Sugars27.4g6.3g
Fibre1.7g0.4g
Protein4.8g1.1g
Salt0.9g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

