Nivea Men Complete Collection Sensitive Set

Use it every day
I use this product every day after shaving. It works well and prevent any shaving rash. It also lasts all day.
Nivea set
Good value for money, lovely products. I will be buying a few of these sets for Christmas presents .
Love it
Love this stuff the smell the texture everything about it Leaves your skin silky smooth and lasts all day. It’s one of the oldies but definitely is up there with the more expensive creams
Great product
My son loved Nivea cheap but great he's skin is soft and moist he is happy with it
Brilliant
Excellent set. Would certainly recommend to anyone. All products great. Gives a good all round groom [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice gift set for the well-groomed gent!
This is a lovely gift set that would be gratefully received by any chap. Nicely packaged, containing all of the essentials that the gentleman of today might need - shower gel, face wash, shaving foam, moisturiser and deodorant. Nivea used to have a certain image years ago - that it was mostly suited to the older generation. These days, it's shed that image and become a product line that fits in any bathroom cabinet or gym bag. The showergel has a lovely scent, & lathers up really nicely, leaving the skin feeling soft and clean with none of the tightness that you can get after showering with a cheaper product. The face wash is great just before a shave or bed to cleanse the skin thoroughly and soften stubble in time for the shaving foam, which is thick, luxurious and will last quite a long time as it applies well. The deodorant is a solid stick, and applies and lasts well, while the moisturiser is designed for face and stubble, so doesn't clog up in your facial hair. 10 out of 10! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Love all nivea products . Never have reactions and leave skin feeling amazing
Excellent set smells great
Really enjoyed using this set, all nivea products included seem to have a lovely fragrance. The deodorant is easy to use nice and compact would be good for travelling. Shaving foam gave me a smooth shave and lasts for a good amount of time. Shower gel is one I’ve used before and like very much it’s fresh smelling and has good lather. The moisturiser is handy if you like a bit of stubble and it seems to stop any itching on beard keeping you smooth on the skin. The face wash is essential before a shave and seems to prepare your face and exfoliate well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent set
A brilliant collection for everyday use. Great fragrance and good for sensitive skin. Would make a perfect gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Completd grooming
My partner recieved this as a gift last Christmas he loves it as it covers all aspects of grooming and I get the pleasure of him smelling lovely after he uses it let's hope he gets another one this year