Nivea Men Complete Collection Sensitive Set

5(71)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 9.50
Offer

Product Description

  • NIVEA MEN COMPLETE COLLCTN SENSITIVE SET
  • NIVEA Men GIFTSET Complete Grooming Collection
  • The NIVEA MEN complete grooming collection. Conquer the five signs of skin irritation with this five piece set from NIVEA Men. A collection of all your sensitive skin care needs including a 250ml Shaving Foam, 100ml Face Wash, Skin & Stubble Balm and Anti-Perspirant. This gift pack is ideal for a Christmas or Birthday present for the man who likes to take care of his skin. This gift set contains: NIVEA MEN Shower Gel Sensitive 250ml, enriched with Bamboo Extract and designed for sensitive skin. NIVEA MEN Daily Skin & Stubble Lotion Sensitive 125ml, the perfect after shave lotion, face moisturiser and stubble softener. NIVEA MEN Anti Perspirant Sensitive Protect 40ml, NIVEA MEN Face Wash Sensitive 100ml, instantly refreshes and thoroughly cleanses skin removing all dirt and excess oil. NIVEA MEN Shaving Foam Sensitive 200ml, softens the beard hair for a close and ultimate smooth shave. A great gift for him this Christmas.
  • Conquer the five signs of skin irritation with this five piece set from NIVEA Men.
  • A collection of all your sensitive skin care needs including a 250ml Shaving Foam, 100ml Face Wash,
  • Skin & Stubble Balm and Anti-Perspirant.
  • NIVEA® Men Shower Gel Sensitive, NIVEA Men Anti Perspirant Sensitive Protect, NIVEA Men Face Wash Sensitive, NIVEA Men Shaving Foam Sensitive
  • Made in Germany
  • NIVEA Men Daily Skin & Stubble Lotion Sensitive
  • Made in Italy
  • Individual products may vary visually from image shown.
  • Just for you
  • For the full grooming experience

Information

Ingredients

NIVEA® Men Shower Gel Sensitive: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Bambusa Vulgaris Shoot Extract, Glycerin, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-3 Distearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum, NIVEA Men Daily Skin & Stubble Lotion Sensitive: Aqua, Glycerin, Isopropyl Palmitate, Distarch Phosphate, Methylpropanediol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Triceteareth-4 Phosphate, Carbomer, Maltodextrin, Sodium Hydroxide, BHT, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Linalool, Coumarin, Parfum, NIVEA Men Anti Perspirant Sensitive Protect: Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Stearyl Alcohol, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Talc, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Tocopherol, Octyldodecanol, Glycine Soja Oil, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, NIVEA Men Face Wash Sensitive: Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Carbomer, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Maltodextrin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzophenone-4, Trisodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Parfum, NIVEA Men Shaving Foam Sensitive: Aqua, Isobutane, Triethanolamine, Laureth-23, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Hamamelis Virginiana Bark/Leaf Extract, Maltodextrin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco Caprylate/Caprate, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, PEG 7M, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Butane, Propane, Silica, BHT, Piroctone Olamine, Linalool, Parfum

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. 4% per mass of the content are flammable.

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf AG,
  • 20245 Hamburg,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7ES,
  • UK.
  • www.NIVEAMEN.com

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

71 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Use it every day

4 stars

I use this product every day after shaving. It works well and prevent any shaving rash. It also lasts all day.

Nivea set

4 stars

Good value for money, lovely products. I will be buying a few of these sets for Christmas presents .

Love it

5 stars

Love this stuff the smell the texture everything about it Leaves your skin silky smooth and lasts all day. It’s one of the oldies but definitely is up there with the more expensive creams

Great product

4 stars

My son loved Nivea cheap but great he's skin is soft and moist he is happy with it

Brilliant

5 stars

Excellent set. Would certainly recommend to anyone. All products great. Gives a good all round groom [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice gift set for the well-groomed gent!

5 stars

This is a lovely gift set that would be gratefully received by any chap. Nicely packaged, containing all of the essentials that the gentleman of today might need - shower gel, face wash, shaving foam, moisturiser and deodorant. Nivea used to have a certain image years ago - that it was mostly suited to the older generation. These days, it's shed that image and become a product line that fits in any bathroom cabinet or gym bag. The showergel has a lovely scent, & lathers up really nicely, leaving the skin feeling soft and clean with none of the tightness that you can get after showering with a cheaper product. The face wash is great just before a shave or bed to cleanse the skin thoroughly and soften stubble in time for the shaving foam, which is thick, luxurious and will last quite a long time as it applies well. The deodorant is a solid stick, and applies and lasts well, while the moisturiser is designed for face and stubble, so doesn't clog up in your facial hair. 10 out of 10! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Love all nivea products . Never have reactions and leave skin feeling amazing

Excellent set smells great

5 stars

Really enjoyed using this set, all nivea products included seem to have a lovely fragrance. The deodorant is easy to use nice and compact would be good for travelling. Shaving foam gave me a smooth shave and lasts for a good amount of time. Shower gel is one I’ve used before and like very much it’s fresh smelling and has good lather. The moisturiser is handy if you like a bit of stubble and it seems to stop any itching on beard keeping you smooth on the skin. The face wash is essential before a shave and seems to prepare your face and exfoliate well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent set

5 stars

A brilliant collection for everyday use. Great fragrance and good for sensitive skin. Would make a perfect gift for someone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Completd grooming

4 stars

My partner recieved this as a gift last Christmas he loves it as it covers all aspects of grooming and I get the pleasure of him smelling lovely after he uses it let's hope he gets another one this year

1-10 of 71 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

