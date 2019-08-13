By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bernard Matthews Turkey Unicorns 420G

Bernard Matthews Turkey Unicorns 420G
£ 2.00
£4.77/kg

Offer

Each oven-baked Unicorn contains
  • Energy445kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.8g
    <1%
  • Salt0.24g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped turkey with added milk protein from cows' milk coated in breadcrumbs
  • How it all started...
  • In 1950, Bernard Matthews bought 20 turkey eggs and a second hand incubator from a local auction in Norfolk.
  • To the farm
  • 12 eggs hatched, and when he bought Great Witchingham Hall in 1955, it became home to the turkeys. The rest is history.
  • Average contents 10
  • Numbers may vary
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 54%, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before end date see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
The following are guidelines. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 18 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK using turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK and EU

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • Contact us
  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Or call us on 0800413640

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer 100g As CookedRI*
Energy kJ107111718400
kcal2562802000
Fat 13.9g14.9g70g
of which saturates 2.0g2.2g20g
Carbohydrate 18.1g19.9g260g
of which sugars 2.2g2.2g90g
Fibre 0.5g0.5g24g
Protein 14.4g16.3g50g
Salt 0.57g0.62g6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal---

Safety information

