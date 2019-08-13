Bernard Matthews Turkey Unicorns 420G
- Energy445kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat5.7g8%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.24g4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped turkey with added milk protein from cows' milk coated in breadcrumbs
- How it all started...
- In 1950, Bernard Matthews bought 20 turkey eggs and a second hand incubator from a local auction in Norfolk.
- To the farm
- 12 eggs hatched, and when he bought Great Witchingham Hall in 1955, it became home to the turkeys. The rest is history.
- Why not try....
- Bernard Matthews Chicken Escalopes Ham & Cheese
- Bernard Matthews Chicken Breast Pieces
- Average contents 10
- Numbers may vary
- Pack size: 420g
Information
Ingredients
Turkey 54%, Breadcrumb (Wheat Flour (Calcium, Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Salt), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tapioca Starch, Batter (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Salt), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Protein, Potassium Chloride, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spirit Vinegar
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed.For best before end date see front of pack
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results cook from frozen.
The following are guidelines. Remove all packaging before cooking. Check that food is thoroughly cooked before serving.
Place on a baking tray in an oven preheated to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6 and cook for approximately 18 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK using turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK and EU
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Name and address
- Bernard Matthews Limited,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 100g As Cooked
|RI*
|Energy kJ
|1071
|1171
|8400
|kcal
|256
|280
|2000
|Fat
|13.9g
|14.9g
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.0g
|2.2g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|19.9g
|260g
|of which sugars
|2.2g
|2.2g
|90g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|24g
|Protein
|14.4g
|16.3g
|50g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.62g
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ/2000kcal
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
