Lindt Christmas Teddy With Sweater Milk Chocolate 200G

£ 4.00
£2.00/100g

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring Vanillin, Cocoa Solids: 30% minimum, Milk Solids: 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts and other Nuts.

Storage

Best before end: (see sticker)

Produce of

Manufactured in Germany

Warnings

  • Hearts and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO Box 13038,
  • Dublin 18.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy2277 kJ / 545 kcal
Fat32 g
- of which saturates20 g
Carbohydrate56 g
- of which sugars55 g
Protein7,4 g
Salt0,20 g

Safety information

View more safety information

Hearts and ribbons are for decorative purposes and are not toys.

Nice present for Grandchildren

5 stars

I love it but two have been broken badly!

