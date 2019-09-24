Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G

Ingredients
Rolled Oats (25%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil*), Chicory Root Fibre, Soy Protein Crispies (9%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Golden Syrup, Peanut Butter (5%) (Roasted Peanuts, Sea Salt), Liquid Sugar, Linseeds (4%), Roasted Nibbed Peanuts (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Chocolate Chips (2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Pumpkin Seeds (1%), Stabiliser: Acacia Gum, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Cane Molasses, *Graze contributes to the production of certified sustainable palm oil