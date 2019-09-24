By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G

2.5(2)Write a review
Graze Peanut Butter & Chocolate Protein Bites 4 X 30G
£ 2.49
£2.08/100g
Each oat bite (30g) contains
  • Energy620 kJ 149kcal
    7%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.22g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2070 kJ

Product Description

  • Wholegrain oat peanut butter & chocolate flapjacks with mixed seeds & soy protein
  • What happens when you blend soy protein, tapioca starch and a pinch of salt, and puff it up like rice crispies? You get a soy crispy, perfect for mixing into our flapjack recipe! Source of protein? Tick. How about fibre? You bet!
  • We've given our popular flapjacks a protein upgrade, combining peanut butter with whole rolled oats and mixed seeds. The result is this handmade pocket-sized pick-me-up!
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
  • With whole oats
  • Source of plant protein
  • Less than 5g sugar
  • Perfect portioned
  • Quality, wholesome ingredients
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial, colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (25%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil*), Chicory Root Fibre, Soy Protein Crispies (9%) (Isolated Soy Protein, Tapioca Starch, Salt), Golden Syrup, Peanut Butter (5%) (Roasted Peanuts, Sea Salt), Liquid Sugar, Linseeds (4%), Roasted Nibbed Peanuts (4%), Sunflower Seeds (3%), Demerara Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Chocolate Chips (2%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin), Pumpkin Seeds (1%), Stabiliser: Acacia Gum, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Cane Molasses, *Graze contributes to the production of certified sustainable palm oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Return to

  • Visit us at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Net Contents

4 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bite (30g)
Energy 2070 kJ620 kJ
-496 kcal149 kcal(%RI)(%RI)
Fat 29 g8.7 g
of which saturates 4.4 g1.3 g
Carbohydrate 40 g12 g
of which sugars 14 g4.2 g
Fibre 7.5 g2.3 g
Protein 16 g4.7 g
Salt 0.75 g0.22 g
Manganese 1.5mg (73%)0.44mg (22%)

2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Where's the protein??

3 stars

Tastes good, but only 4.7grams of protein per bar!! For a 'protein' product, i would expect a lot more!

Does not taste of peanut butter at all and i canno

2 stars

Does not taste of peanut butter at all and i cannot see any chocolate in it. Just tastes like sticky oats and seeds. Very meh!

