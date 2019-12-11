Munchies Cookie Dough Pouch Bag 101G

nothing like cookie dough
these taste nothing like cookie dough. the centre is just a soft milky creme, quite similar to the kinder milk bars. Not unpleasant as such, just nothing like cookie dough and definitely not better than the original.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ
Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Wheat Gluten Powder, Natural Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store Cool and DryFor Best Before End See Base.
Contains approximately 3 servings
101g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 6 sweets
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2245kJ
|593kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|537kcal
|142kcal
|2000kcal
|7%
|Fat
|30.1g
|7.9g
|70g
|11%
|of which: saturates
|15.6g
|4.1g
|20g
|21%
|Carbohydrate
|59.1g
|15.6g
|260g
|6%
|of which: sugars
|55.4g
|14.6g
|90g
|16%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.4g
|1.7g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.27g
|0.07g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 3 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 1 stars
Help other customers like you
these taste nothing like cookie dough. the centre is just a soft milky creme, quite similar to the kinder milk bars. Not unpleasant as such, just nothing like cookie dough and definitely not better than the original.