Thorntons Classic Collection 262G

image 1 of Thorntons Classic Collection 262G
£ 4.50
£1.72/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • An Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Pass the love on
  • Creamy Fudge, Gooey Caramel, Crunchy Praline, Nutty Caramel, Honeycomb Baton, Strawberries and Cream, Triple Chocolate, Tempting Toffee
  • Since the opening of our first shop back in 1911, our chocolate makers have been lovingly crafting recipes for generations of chocolate lovers to enjoy.
  • With this rich chocolate heritage, we bring you a celebration of British tastes. Recipes created with selected ingredients and proudly crafted in the UK.
  • Drizzled and dusted with our passion and expertise, you can be proud to give our Classic chocolates to the ones you love.
  • Our most loved chocolates
  • Proudly crafted in the UK
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Almonds, Maize Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Vanilla Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Other Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Contains 24 chocolates

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
  • 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy2191 kJ
-525 kcal
Fat30 g
of which Saturates19 g
Carbohydrate57 g
of which Sugars54 g
Protein5.1 g
Salt0.21 g

