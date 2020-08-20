By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yellow Tail Sparkling Rose Wine 750Ml

image 1 of Yellow Tail Sparkling Rose Wine 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk. 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed wine, fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express & Scotland. Ends [31/08].

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sparkling rosé wine
  • Ripe strawberries and fresh fruit flavours with a soft and creamy finish.
  • Preservative (220) added
  • Contains 8.6 UK Units
  • Wine of South Eastern Australia
  • Dry
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Ripe strawberries and fresh fruit flavours with a soft and creamy finish

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

8.6

ABV

11.5% vol

Producer

Casella Family Brands

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

A delicious blend of white varieties with a touch of Lambruso Maestri

Vinification Details

  • [yellow tail] Pink Bubbles is a delicious blend of white varieties with a touch of Lambruso Maestria. The fruit is picked early and is handled as gently as possible to minimise skin contact and bitterness. The wine is cold fermented to retain bright fruit flavours and then clarified. Using the modern Charmat process (Tank Fermentation) the wine then undergoes a secondary fermentation at low temperature in pressurized vessels to create the sparkling wine.

History

  • From small, humble beginnings, [yellow tail] has grown to become one of the world's most loved wine brands. [yellow tail] is based on the belief that great wine should be easy to drink too, without the pretentiousness associated with complicated wine rules. It's fresh, vibrant and bursting with personality, and the wines can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere.

Regional Information

  • Produced in the region of South East Australia

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Warnings

  • WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open with caution, pointing bottle away from self, others and objects.

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Casella Family Brands,
  • Wakley Rd,
  • Yenda,
  • NSW 2681,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,

Return to

  • Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
  • The Stores,
  • The Officers' Mess,
  • Duxford,
  • Cambridgeshire,
  • CB22 4QH,
  • UK.
  • info@casellafamilybrands.com
  • www.yellowtailwine.com

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Safety information

WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open with caution, pointing bottle away from self, others and objects.

