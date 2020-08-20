Yellow Tail Sparkling Rose Wine 750Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Sparkling rosé wine
- Ripe strawberries and fresh fruit flavours with a soft and creamy finish.
- Preservative (220) added
- Contains 8.6 UK Units
- Wine of South Eastern Australia
- Dry
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Ripe strawberries and fresh fruit flavours with a soft and creamy finish
Wine Colour
Rosé
Alcohol Units
8.6
ABV
11.5% vol
Producer
Casella Family Brands
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Country
Australia
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
A delicious blend of white varieties with a touch of Lambruso Maestri
Vinification Details
- [yellow tail] Pink Bubbles is a delicious blend of white varieties with a touch of Lambruso Maestria. The fruit is picked early and is handled as gently as possible to minimise skin contact and bitterness. The wine is cold fermented to retain bright fruit flavours and then clarified. Using the modern Charmat process (Tank Fermentation) the wine then undergoes a secondary fermentation at low temperature in pressurized vessels to create the sparkling wine.
History
- From small, humble beginnings, [yellow tail] has grown to become one of the world's most loved wine brands. [yellow tail] is based on the belief that great wine should be easy to drink too, without the pretentiousness associated with complicated wine rules. It's fresh, vibrant and bursting with personality, and the wines can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere.
Regional Information
- Produced in the region of South East Australia
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 2 years of purchase.
Produce of
Wine of Australia
Warnings
- WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open with caution, pointing bottle away from self, others and objects.
Name and address
- Produced & bottled by:
- Casella Family Brands,
- Wakley Rd,
- Yenda,
- NSW 2681,
- Australia.
Importer address
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- The Stores,
- The Officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
Return to
- Casella Family Brands (Europe) Ltd,
- The Stores,
- The Officers' Mess,
- Duxford,
- Cambridgeshire,
- CB22 4QH,
- UK.
- info@casellafamilybrands.com
- www.yellowtailwine.com
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
WARNING: Contents under pressure. Open with caution, pointing bottle away from self, others and objects.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020