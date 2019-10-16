By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wheat Crunchies Crispy Bacon 6 X 20G

£ 1.00
£0.83/100g
Each 20g pack contains
  • Energy414kJ 99kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.0g
    7%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.36g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2070kJ

Product Description

  • Crispy Bacon Flavour Crunchy Wheat Snacks
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • Have you tried our other great snack brands?
  • Discos®
  • Skips®
  • Nik Naks®
  • Wheaty Tubes with a Serious Crunch
  • Cooked with 100% sunflower oil
  • No MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sunflower Oil (24%), Crispy Bacon Flavour [Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Dextrose, Flour (Wheat Flour Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acid: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract], Potassium Chloride, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

20g pack = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From MSG (Glutamate)

Name and address

  • FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 9174494 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: FREEPOST KP SNACKS
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g Pack
Energy 2070kJ414kJ
-495kcal99kcal
Fat 25g5.0g
of which Saturates 2.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate 57g11g
of which Sugars 3.6g0.7g
Fibre 3.3g0.7g
Protein 9.3g1.9g
Salt 1.8g0.36g
1 serving per pack--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect crunch

5 stars

Lovely crunchy tasty snack

