Lavazza Eco Caps Espresso Armonico 10 Capsules 53G

1.5(6)Write a review
Lavazza Eco Caps Espresso Armonico 10 Capsules 53G
£ 3.00
£5.67/100g

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of roasted ground coffee.
  • Compostable* technology
  • *Compostable Capsules certified EN 13432:2002 for industrial composting by Tüv Austria.
  • 100% Arabica Central American origins are blended together to create a rounded, full-bodied coffee, with subtle notes of roasted cereals.
  • The new compostable capsules, made with airtight technology, preserve the aroma and guarantee an authentic coffee for the best in-cup result.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU.
  • 40 ml espresso
  • 100% arabica
  • Pack size: 53g

Information

Storage

Best before: see on the bottom.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

53g ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Really nice coffee, they don't always puncture pro

5 stars

Really nice coffee, they don't always puncture properly, but there's an easy fix, just pierce the top with a sharp knife first. Small price to pay time wise for such an eco friendly idea.

Avoid

1 stars

These need to be recalled immediately. They simply don't work, no coffee comes out and you end up with a cup of hot water. I get the eco bit but come on guys I expected better.

Great idea, if they worked....

1 stars

It's good to see more companies try to veer away from the plastic pods and the compostable ones are a great idea, but they just dont seem to work. As everyone else seems to have discovered, they dont seem to pierce the 'mesh' properly and so gives barely any coffee and ends up building up pressure in the machine. In summary: I wouldnt buy these, am going to look for a refund. I do recommend the L'or ones as at least they are aluminium and you can sneak them into the official nespresso recycling bags :-)

They don't work!

1 stars

The water wouldn't filter through the pod, so just little drops. Thought it was that my machine needed descaling, so did that and the same thing happened. Tried a different non-Lavazza Eco pod and it was fine. Looks like it's the mesh type lid on these pods that just isn't functioning right. I'll be returning these.

Do not buy

1 stars

Do not buy. These are not fit for purpose and potentially damage your machine - they do not pierce the pods properly which causes pressure to build up and only a half shot of coffee to come out.

Not a good buy

1 stars

Don’t buy. Machine pierced pod but coffee not released. Pod full off water but no coffee is no good to me. Happened to most pods and wary of damage to machine so won’t buy again.

