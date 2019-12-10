Glenfiddich Fire & Cane Single Malt Whiskey 70Cl
Product Description
- Smoky whisky finished in sweet rum casks
- Glenfiddich Fire & Cane features a fusion of two bold flavours coming together to form the unexpected combination of smoky Glenfiddich whisky finished in sweet rum casks.
- Fire & Cane is inspired by the early innovation of Glenfiddich Malt Master Brian Kinsman, who in 2003, first ran peated spirit through the Glenfiddich stills, birthing the concept of what would become the innovative Experimental Series. As the fourth expression of the Experimental Series, Fire & Cane fuses the brand's smoky Scotch whisky with malts that had been maturing side-by-side in bourbon casks, showcasing Glenfiddich's sweet and fruity signature style. Taking it a step further, all of the whiskies were finished in Latin rum casks to produce a surprising overlay of added caramel toffee sweetness.
- Glenfiddich is a wise choice for those who value premium quality whisky, enjoy the two bold flavours combined in a dram of Fire & Cane Single Malt Whisky, or make this an excellent gift for a cherished one. Discover why Glenfiddich is the best-selling and most awarded Malt Scotch Whisky in the world.
- Campfire smokiness
- Toffee sweetness
- Skillfully crafted
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Billowing soft peat notes, like distant smoke carried on the wind. Lots of rich sweet toffee with some zesty fresh fruit notes and a lively spiciness. Taste: An explosion of smoke, like a campfire built with Highland peat (but no medicinal Island notes). Overlaid with oak notes and deep toffee. A core of classic green fruit character, with the deep sweetness of baked apple and toasted marshmallow. Overlaid with soft smoke and wood spice. Finish: Lingering smokiness. Long-lasting sweetness
Alcohol Units
30
ABV
43% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland
Preparation and Usage
- Serve neat, with water (to bring out the flavours), over ice or in bespoke serves.
Name and address
- William Grant & Sons Limited,
- Dufftown,
- Banffshire,
- Scotland.
Return to
- William Grant & Sons Limited,
- Dufftown,
- Banffshire,
- Scotland.
- www.glenfiddich.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
