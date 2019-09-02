Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2046kJ / 488kcal
Product Description
- Spice flavoured biscuits with milk chocolate.
- Made in Germany. Crisp, delicately spiced biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Cinnamon Powder (0.2%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Mixed Spices (Clove Powder, Nutmeg, Anise, Cardamom, Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Egg.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Number of uses
approx. 73 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
150g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (2g)
|Energy
|2046kJ / 488kcal
|41kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|12.0g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|64.0g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|31.0g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|0.1g
|Protein
|6.9g
|0.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
