Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G

Tesco Mini Chocolate Spekulatius 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

New

One biscuit
  • Energy41kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2046kJ / 488kcal

Product Description

  • Spice flavoured biscuits with milk chocolate.
  Made in Germany. Crisp, delicately spiced biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
  • Made in Germany. Crisp, delicately spiced biscuits dipped in milk chocolate.
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Milk Chocolate (27%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Butteroil (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Cinnamon Powder (0.2%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Mixed Spices (Clove Powder, Nutmeg, Anise, Cardamom, Coriander Powder, Ginger Powder), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Dried Egg.

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

approx. 73 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (2g)
Energy2046kJ / 488kcal41kJ / 10kcal
Fat22.0g0.4g
Saturates12.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate64.0g1.3g
Sugars31.0g0.6g
Fibre3.3g0.1g
Protein6.9g0.1g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

