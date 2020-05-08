By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Counter Belton Farm Port Wine Derby Cheese 200G

Counter Belton Farm Port Wine Derby Cheese 200G
  • Port Wine Derby Cheese
  • Great British cheese makers
  • A smooth, creamy derby cheese marbled with a delicate port infusion
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Port Wine Derby (Cow's Milk), Colour, Port Wine, Salt

  • Contains: Milk

Keep refrigeratedBest consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before date, see front of pack.

Produced and packed in the UK

  • Bradbury & Son,
  • Staden Business Park,
  • Staden Lane,
  • Buxton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK17 9RZ.

  • Bradbury & Son,
  • Staden Business Park,
  • Staden Lane,
  • Buxton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK17 9RZ.

200g ℮

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1626kJ/392kcal
Fat 33.7g
(of which Saturates 20.4g)
Carbohydrate 1.5g
(of which Sugars <0.1g)
Fibre 0g
Protein 23.1g
Salt 1.75g

Christmas cheese

5 stars

Perfect Christmas cheese! Please Tesco can you sell Sage Derby too?

