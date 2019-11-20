By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pinto Beans In Water 390G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Pinto Beans In Water 390G
£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

½ of a can
  • Energy501kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 425kJ / 101kcal

Product Description

  • Pinto beans in water.
  • Sorted for quality, ready for a spicy burrito
  • Sorted for quality, ready for a spicy burrito
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

Pinto Beans, Water.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 2 days. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within X days. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W/900W 3 mins / 2½ mins
Empty the contents into a non-metallic bowl, ensuring water covers beans and cover.
Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) / 1 minute 30 seconds (900W).
Stir, then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W/900W).
Stir well and drain before serving.

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 4-5 minutes

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

235g

Net Contents

390g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (118g)
Energy425kJ / 101kcal501kJ / 119kcal
Fat0.7g0.9g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate13.7g16.1g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre7.3g8.7g
Protein6.3g7.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold, drained.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Make excellent refried beans.

5 stars

These beans are excellent for making refried beans, really cheap and much better than and named brand ready made rubbish.

Usually bought next

Tesco Red Kidney Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Tesco Black Beans 400G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Tesco Cannellini Beans Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.24/kg

Offer

Tesco Chickpeas In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.30/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here